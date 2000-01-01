Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Sanity provides Mondelez with the structured content layer to unify brand and campaign content across 50+ brands and 150+ markets, automate regional adaptation at scale, and power the next generation of AI-driven consumer and commerce experiences.
Brand and campaign content is often managed in market-specific systems that historically resist cross-brand reuse and make global consistency harder to maintain. Seasonal campaigns, product launches, and promotional content increasingly require real-time coordination across web, mobile, e-commerce, and social surfaces in dozens of languages. AI-powered personalization and recommendation engines need structured content to drive consumer engagement, but fragmented publishing systems can struggle to provide it.
From unified editorial modeling to AI-powered automation and global delivery.
Build content schemas that reflect Mondelez's brand and market structure: campaign assets, product content, nutritional data, and regional marketing materials modeled as structured, reusable data across Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, and the full brand portfolio.
Automate regional content adaptation across 150+ markets, trigger seasonal campaign deployments, and use Content Agent to localize and enrich brand content at velocity, reducing the manual overhead of coordinating global launches.
Deliver brand content from a single Content Lake to brand websites, e-commerce storefronts, mobile apps, social channels, retail partner systems, and AI consumer agents simultaneously.
Multi-brand governance: one platform, distinct brand identities across Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, and 50+ brands, shared infrastructure.
Reduced time-to-market for seasonal campaigns and product launches across 150+ markets.
Simultaneous delivery to web, mobile, e-commerce, social, retail partners, and AI surfaces from a single Content Lake.
I've helped brands like SKIMS, Tecovas, and PUMA move off content stacks they'd outgrown and introduce AI solutions that let commerce teams build the shopping experiences customers expect now.
The pattern is usually this: dev tickets for every content change, localization takes weeks, and a content platform that can't move with the business.
I've been watching Mondelez's global e-commerce acceleration. Here's what I think Sanity could do for your team.
Morning Brew runs 13 brands, multiple studios, and coordinated ad/editorial workflows, all powered by six engineers and a single Content Operating System.
2B+
emails/year
250+
employees
6
devs
Dedicated infrastructure. >99.9% uptime, 24/7/365 monitoring. Global CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.
Enterprise SSO, custom RBAC and permissions. SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant platform.
24/7 engineering support, dedicated Slack channel. Fully-managed and optimized back-end infrastructure.
We’ve built a pipeline for email publishing so that we can create and curate newsletters in Sanity, then send them right from Sanity to our email service provider Sailthru. It’s great that Sanity is helping us make that a one-stop-shop.Emily DiamondSVP, Product
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
See how Sanity's Content Operating System can unify Mondelez's brand content, automate regional adaptation at scale, and power AI-driven consumer experiences across every market.