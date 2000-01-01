For Mondelez International

Run Mondelez's global content engine across brands, markets, and AI

Sanity provides Mondelez with the structured content layer to unify brand and campaign content across 50+ brands and 150+ markets, automate regional adaptation at scale, and power the next generation of AI-driven consumer and commerce experiences.

Get a custom demo for MondelezWatch demo

TRUSTED BY LEADING CONSUMER BRANDS

  • PUMA
  • Skims
  • Mr Marvis
  • Arc'teryx
  • Sonos
  • Frontier
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com
  • loveholiday
Fifty brands, 150+ markets

The challenge

Brand and campaign content is often managed in market-specific systems that historically resist cross-brand reuse and make global consistency harder to maintain. Seasonal campaigns, product launches, and promotional content increasingly require real-time coordination across web, mobile, e-commerce, and social surfaces in dozens of languages. AI-powered personalization and recommendation engines need structured content to drive consumer engagement, but fragmented publishing systems can struggle to provide it.

The Content Operating System for the AI era

Three ways Sanity modernizes Mondelez's content infrastructure

From unified editorial modeling to AI-powered automation and global delivery.

Model your business

Build content schemas that reflect Mondelez's brand and market structure: campaign assets, product content, nutritional data, and regional marketing materials modeled as structured, reusable data across Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, and the full brand portfolio.

Automate everything

Automate regional content adaptation across 150+ markets, trigger seasonal campaign deployments, and use Content Agent to localize and enrich brand content at velocity, reducing the manual overhead of coordinating global launches.

Power anything

Deliver brand content from a single Content Lake to brand websites, e-commerce storefronts, mobile apps, social channels, retail partner systems, and AI consumer agents simultaneously.

Real-time content delivery via Live CDN

Built for global brand scale

Multi-brand governance: one platform, distinct brand identities across Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, and 50+ brands, shared infrastructure.

Reduced time-to-market for seasonal campaigns and product launches across 150+ markets.

Simultaneous delivery to web, mobile, e-commerce, social, retail partners, and AI surfaces from a single Content Lake.

Your Sanity team

Chris Fox, Account Executive

I've helped brands like SKIMS, Tecovas, and PUMA move off content stacks they'd outgrown and introduce AI solutions that let commerce teams build the shopping experiences customers expect now.

The pattern is usually this: dev tickets for every content change, localization takes weeks, and a content platform that can't move with the business.

I've been watching Mondelez's global e-commerce acceleration. Here's what I think Sanity could do for your team.

Book 30 minutes with Chris
Chris Fox, Account Executive at Sanity, standing outdoors in a light blue suit
Customer Story

How Morning Brew powers a $50M+ media business with six engineers and Sanity

Morning Brew runs 13 brands, multiple studios, and coordinated ad/editorial workflows, all powered by six engineers and a single Content Operating System.

Applications

  • Studio
  • Content Lake
  • Compute
  • App SDK

Integrations

  • Sailthru
  • Google docs
  • Yahoo Finance
  • Next.js
  • Vercel
Read the Morning Brew story
Morning Brew logo

  • 2B+


    emails/year

  • 250+


    employees

  • 6


    devs

Customer stories

World-class composable businesses innovate with Sanity

Tata Digital

Scaling a multi-brand e-commerce mobile app

PUMA

PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity

Morning Brew

How Morning Brew powers a $50M+ media business with six engineers and Sanity

Tecovas

Built to scale, not maintain

Trusted by leading brands worldwide

Enterprise Ready

Scale and performance

Dedicated infrastructure. >99.9% uptime, 24/7/365 monitoring. Global CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Security and compliance

Enterprise SSO, custom RBAC and permissions. SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant platform.

Expert support and services

24/7 engineering support, dedicated Slack channel. Fully-managed and optimized back-end infrastructure.

Global brand teams love Sanity

All G2 reviews

We’ve built a pipeline for email publishing so that we can create and curate newsletters in Sanity, then send them right from Sanity to our email service provider Sailthru. It’s great that Sanity is helping us make that a one-stop-shop.

A portrait of Emily Diamond
Emily Diamond
SVP, Product

Get started with Sanity

Templates

Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.

Docs

Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.

Sanity Learn

Become the ultimate Sanity professional with guided tours through Sanity's vast array of features to create truly excellent editorial experiences.

Ready to unify Mondelez's global content operations?

Get a custom demo for Mondelez

See how Sanity's Content Operating System can unify Mondelez's brand content, automate regional adaptation at scale, and power AI-driven consumer experiences across every market.

Request a custom demoWatch demo