Next.js Conf 2024: Your app should be Live by Default 🟥
Next.js Conf

Build, party, and connect with Sanity at Next.js Conf 2024

Come celebrate the web ecosystem with us – learn why Next.js pairs perfectly with Sanity and join our block party, hackathon, morning run, and keynote.

Sanity and Next.js logos side by side

Teams powered by Sanity + Next.js

Conference pre-party

Sanity Block Party

Kick off the week with the unofficial Next.js Conf pre-party hosted by Sanity & friends in the Mission district – featuring a DJ set by the Norwegian electronic duo Lemaitre, open bar with great drinks, tasty food and arcade games.

This is your chance to meet other developers, hang out with the Sanity team and enjoy a night of Nordic beats!

  • Wed. October 23, 7pm - midnight
  • Southern Pacific Brewing, 620 Treat Ave, San Francisco
  • Limited space: 200 tickets – RSVP now before we’re full!
Composite graphic showing people at a party, a map and a calendar with the date Oct 23th
Web Dev Challenge

Hackathon: Learn with Jason

Join Jason Lengstorf and 4 special guests (Kent C. Dodds, Aaron Francis, Charlie Gerard, Domitrius Clark) for a live-recorded Web Dev Challenge episode where you'll build a content-driven app alongside Jason & co.

There'll be demos at the stage and Jason will pick and give feedback to the top 3 apps from the hackathon. All participants will also be entered into a raffle with the chance to win a Keychron K Pro Series mechanical keyboard.

  • Wed. October 23, 10am - 5pm
  • Southern Pacific Brewing, 620 Treat Ave, San Francisco
  • Limited space: Only 50 spots – RSVP now!
Composite graphic showing a portrait of Jason Lengstorf, a map and a calendar with the date Oct 23th
Start your conference day right

Sanity Shake-Out Run

Ready to shake off the pre-conference jitters? Join us for a casual 30-minute morning run along the iconic Embarcadero. Meet other devs, get some fresh air, and grab some exclusive Sanity running swag. It’s the perfect way to start your conference day.

  • Thu. October 24, 6:30am
  • The Bow at Rincon Park, San Francisco
Composite graphic showing people ready for a run, a map and a calendar with the date Oct 24th
Conference Mainstage

Sanity Keynote: "Live by Default"

Don’t miss Sanity’s mainstage demo, where we’ll show you how to solve the real-time content challenge with Next.js. See Sanity’s Content Operating System in action, live!

  • Thu. October 24, 2:30 PM - 2:55 PM
  • In-person & Online
The Sanity booth

Stop by our booth and swag up

Sanity swag is the best swag, but that's just one reason to come by the booth. Talk Next.js + Sanity development – and why they're the perfect pairing – with the Sanity team.

  • Thu. October 24, 8am - 5pm
  • Next.js Conf – The Midway, 900 Marin St, San Francisco

To celebrate Carhartt WIP's recent launch with Sanity, we're also giving away custom Carhartt WIP jackets in a prize drawing. Enter online or at the booth.

Composite graphic showing Sanity employees at a booth, a map and a calendar with the date Oct 24th
Next.js ResourcesSee all Next.js courses

Get Work Ready with Sanity & Next.js

Learn how to build a functional, content-driven and dynamic web application that best serves your end-users, fellow developers, and content authors.

Course • Sanity Learn

Content-driven web application foundations

Combine Sanity and Next.js and deploy to Vercel via GitHub to get the fundamentals right. Powering a fast and collaborative development and content editing experience.

Course • Sanity Learn

Controlling cached content in Next.js

Creating a high performance web application for fast loading depends on caching. Learn how to implement a caching strategy you can understand, debug and depend on.

Course • Sanity Learn

Integrated Visual Editing with Next.js

The ultimate upgrade for content authors is to have absolute confidence in the impact of their work before they press publish – as well as the tools to rapidly find and update even the most minor pieces of content.

Starter Templates

Fully configured Next.js + Sanity templates

Deploy a full-stack content app in just a few clicks with our Vercel integration:

What people are sayingSee more reviews about Sanity and Next.js

Sanity pairs perfectly with Next.js

A portrait of Zahra Dargahi

Zahra Dargahi

Senior Frontend Developer @ IAG

I started using Sanity for a friend's startup project. As I am using react components. Loving it! It allows developers to define a simple schema for content that is easily deployed using command line interface.

A portrait of Rayed Benbrahim

Rayed Benbrahim

Global Partner Solutions Architect Lead for Capgemini

After testing Strapi and Prismic, I made the choice to focus on Sanity. Their documentation was simple enough to ensure a quick start, the existing React or NextJS libraries made my job a lot easier.

A portrait of Eivind Lindbråten

Eivind Lindbråten

Full Stack Developer @ Mint

I'm using Sanity with Next.js, and I just tell clients "this is what I work with, and what I can guarantee lets me build the best products".

Start building with Sanity and Next.js

Sign up with the link below or apply the coupon `nextjsconf24` to get an extended 60-day trial of Sanity's paid features.

