Kick off the week with the unofficial Next.js Conf pre-party hosted by Sanity & friends in the Mission district – featuring a DJ set by the Norwegian electronic duo Lemaitre, open bar with great drinks, tasty food and arcade games.
This is your chance to meet other developers, hang out with the Sanity team and enjoy a night of Nordic beats!
Join Jason Lengstorf and 4 special guests (Kent C. Dodds, Aaron Francis, Charlie Gerard, Domitrius Clark) for a live-recorded Web Dev Challenge episode where you'll build a content-driven app alongside Jason & co.
There'll be demos at the stage and Jason will pick and give feedback to the top 3 apps from the hackathon. All participants will also be entered into a raffle with the chance to win a Keychron K Pro Series mechanical keyboard.
Ready to shake off the pre-conference jitters? Join us for a casual 30-minute morning run along the iconic Embarcadero. Meet other devs, get some fresh air, and grab some exclusive Sanity running swag. It’s the perfect way to start your conference day.
Don’t miss Sanity’s mainstage demo, where we’ll show you how to solve the real-time content challenge with Next.js. See Sanity’s Content Operating System in action, live!
Sanity swag is the best swag, but that's just one reason to come by the booth. Talk Next.js + Sanity development – and why they're the perfect pairing – with the Sanity team.
To celebrate Carhartt WIP's recent launch with Sanity, we're also giving away custom Carhartt WIP jackets in a prize drawing. Enter online or at the booth.
Learn how to build a functional, content-driven and dynamic web application that best serves your end-users, fellow developers, and content authors.
Content-driven web application foundations
Combine Sanity and Next.js and deploy to Vercel via GitHub to get the fundamentals right. Powering a fast and collaborative development and content editing experience.
Controlling cached content in Next.js
Creating a high performance web application for fast loading depends on caching. Learn how to implement a caching strategy you can understand, debug and depend on.
Deploy a full-stack content app in just a few clicks with our Vercel integration:
Sign up with the link below or apply the coupon `nextjsconf24` to get an extended 60-day trial of Sanity's paid features.