Ship content faster with Sanity and Next.js
Sanity gives you a built-in CMS right in your Next.js app. Get started with instant previews and real-time collaboration with our Vercel integration.
Sanity and Next.js pairs perfectly
One stack, all React
Sanity and Next.js are both written in React. Use all the React packages and integrations you know and love. Anywhere you need to. Backend to frontend. All React.
Data where you need it
Sanity pairs perfectly with Next.js data fetching and rendering patterns. SSG, SSR, ISR, RSC — it’s all possible. Plus we have the docs and examples you need to get it done!
Data how you want it
Use Sanity’s powerful query APIs to filter, sort, and shape your data on the server. Give your frontend exactly the data it needs! Real-time or build time.
Live previews
No more waiting for slow builds. Setup previews for your Next.js site directly inside of Sanity so you can catch that typo before hitting publish.
Embeddable studio
Sanity is a standalone React application and can be embedded directly inside your Next.js project. No more awkward URLs. Just content editing wherever you want it.
Official integration
Sanity has an official toolkit for NextJS built to make integrating Next.js and Sanity a breeze. We take care of the hard stuff so you can focus on the fun stuff.
Sanity + Next.js Toolkit
Ease into the App Router with the Sanity Toolkit for Next.js
Achieve next-level performance with our enhanced Next.js toolkit - tailored to developers and designed for optimal user experiences:
- Live previews
- Visual editing
- Embedded Sanity Studio
Starter templates
Fully configured Next.js + Sanity templates
Deploy a full-stack content app in just a few clicks with our Vercel integration: