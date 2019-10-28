Node.js CMS

Sanity is an open-source API-based Headless CMS for Node.js. Use Sanity to build the fastest, most flexible CMS for delivering content to digital devices and products.
As far as headless CMSes go, sanity.io seems to be leaps and bounds beyond anything else I have seen.
With Sanity Studio you can build content infrastructure that provides immediate value while providing a clean and intuitive interface for your editors and developers as needs evolve. The editing interface offers rapid configuration and free form customization. Sanity Studio is also responsive and can be used from your phone whenever you need to change content.
Sanity offers the most powerful and flexible APIs of any of the CMSes, with both GraphQL and GROQ for querying your documents. Not only are the APIs excellent for reading, writing, and patching, they let you do so in low-latency real-time. You don’t need to worry about document locking and race conditions.
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.
To get started in minutes, try Sanity a blog or portfolio template made with Gatsby. The starters comes with a fully configured Sanity Studio and a best practice react cms frontend framework.
If you would like to build a CMS from scratch, you can get started by installing the CLI tooling: npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init
You don’t need to know how to manage database clusters or scale global infrastructures to work properly with structured content. We take care of it for you and offer a fully managed, reliable & compliant, cloud-hosted database for your content.
Use best-practice starter templates