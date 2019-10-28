Sanity

Node.js CMS

Sanity is an open-source API-based Headless CMS for Node.js. Use Sanity to build the fastest, most flexible CMS for delivering content to digital devices and products.

CMS Editor Interface

As far as headless CMSes go, sanity.io seems to be leaps and bounds beyond anything else I have seen.

The best editor interface

With Sanity Studio you can build content infrastructure that provides immediate value while providing a clean and intuitive interface for your editors and developers as needs evolve. The editing interface offers rapid configuration and free form customization. Sanity Studio is also responsive and can be used from your phone whenever you need to change content.

    Powerful API and query languages

    Sanity offers the most powerful and flexible APIs of any of the CMSes, with both GraphQL and GROQ for querying your documents. Not only are the APIs excellent for reading, writing, and patching, they let you do so in low-latency real-time. You don’t need to worry about document locking and race conditions.

    Try Sanity Node.js CMS

    Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.

    Get Started For Free

    Node.js Content Management System

    To get started in minutes, try Sanity a blog or portfolio template made with Gatsby. The starters comes with a fully configured Sanity Studio and a best practice react cms frontend framework.

    If you would like to build a CMS from scratch, you can get started by installing the CLI tooling: npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init

    Great resources to get started with Sanity + Node.js

      Benefits when building a CMS integrated with Node.js

      • Improved developer experience (DX)
      • Open-source studio, fully customisable
      • Ability to respond quickly to editors’ needs
      • Content can be authored once and reused across channels.
      • Content be enhanced through third-party APIs
      • Make use of Hotspot for images
      • Global CDN
      • Easily mix rich text and data objects
      • Shorten innovation cycles
      • Enable real-time integration

      No maintenance or overhead costs

      You don’t need to know how to manage database clusters or scale global infrastructures to work properly with structured content. We take care of it for you and offer a fully managed, reliable & compliant, cloud-hosted database for your content.

      Build a Node.js website in minutes

      Use best-practice starter templates

      Landing pages with Next.js
      SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.
      Start project →
      Blog with Gatsby
      Fully customizable blog template with a React.js front-end.
      Start project →
      Events with Nuxt.js
      Data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.
      Start project →
      Browse all starters