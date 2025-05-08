Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Build content apps that empower your teams to go further. From knowledge bases to approval workflows, brand hubs to operational dashboards. All with real-time updates, global delivery, and enterprise-grade security.
Build on Sanity’s robust infrastructure with SOC2 compliance, role-based access controls, and audit trails. Work confidently knowing that authentication, permissions, and infrastructure scaling are all handled for you.
Build approval processes, validation rules, and automated updates with Functions and Agent Actions. Connect with internal systems, trigger notifications in Slack or Teams, and streamline operations with event-driven workflows.
Liberate essential business information from rigid systems. Sanity’s API-first real-time approach and advanced content modeling capabilities let developers build solutions that enhance your existing investments.
Secure delivery of data and assets on CDNs that respect authentication and permissions. Live Content APIs that propagate vital updates in seconds across the globe.
Content isn’t just documentation; it’s institutional knowledge, operational guidance, and competitive advantage. Sanity transforms how you create, manage, and deliver these critical assets, making content a strategic driver rather than just documents left dusty in the digital file cabinet.
Your teams deserve better than legacy solutions or cobbled-together workarounds. Let developers build custom apps that perfectly match your workflows with tools they are familiar with and feel productive with.
End the endless internal content silos. Sanity creates a single, structured content layer that powers everything. Ensure brand and content consistency, reduce duplication, and enable real-time updates across all organizational touchpoints.
Rapidly build tailored applications with the App SDK. A headless set of React hooks and utilities for local-first, real-time content querying and editing with built-in optimistic updates.
Write real-time applications without managing complex infrastructure. The Live Content API powers the App SDK and can be added to any frontend with just a few lines of code, ensuring your internal tools always show the latest content without refreshing.
Define content structures that mirror your business’s specific domain language and processes. With schema-as-code and schema migration tooling, you can version content models alongside application code, ensuring they evolve together.
Validate, translate, summarize, and modify content with AI tools and native serverless functions. Use built-in AI to interact with your structured content and use internal style guides and instructions.
It's incredibly easy to push data into Sanity Content Lake from outbound systems. With the Sanity API, I'm not making 10,000 calls to update 10,000 items. I'm making one API call and the whole dataset is updated.
