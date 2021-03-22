Better slug input

sanity-plugin-better-slug

Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studio!

Installation

Start by enabling it in your studio:

sanity install better-slug

Then, you can either use the type better-slug for your fields to carry that over, or just use the custom input component directly in your slug field:

import SlugInput from 'sanity-plugin-better-slug' export default { title : 'Testing Slugs' , name : 'testing-slugs' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'slug_regular_custom_input' , type : 'slug' , inputComponent : SlugInput , options : { source : 'title' , basePath : 'https://site.url' , isUnique : MyCustomIsUniqueFunction , maxLength : 30 , } , } , { name : 'slug_custom_type' , type : 'better-slug' , options : { basePath : 'https://site.url' , } , } , { name : 'slug_custom_format' , type : 'slug' , inputComponent : SlugInput , options : { basePath : 'https://site.url' , slugify : ( slugString ) => slugString . toLowerCase ( ) , slugify : ( slugString ) => slugString , } , } , { name : 'slug_function_path' , type : 'slug' , inputComponent : SlugInput , options : { basePath : ( document ) => ` https://site.url/ ${ document . lang } ` , basePath : async ( document ) => { const subPath = await getDocumentSubPath ( document ) return ` https://site.url/ ${ subPath } ` } , } , } , ] , }

Roadmap