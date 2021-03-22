Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own plugin

Better slug input

By Henrique Doro

Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studio

sanity-plugin-better-slug

Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studio!

Screenshot of the plugin in action

Installation

Start by enabling it in your studio:

sanity install better-slug

Then, you can either use the type better-slug for your fields to carry that over, or just use the custom input component directly in your slug field:

import SlugInput from 'sanity-plugin-better-slug'

export default {
  title: 'Testing Slugs',
  name: 'testing-slugs',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      // RECOMMENDED: using Sanity's default _type: 'slug' w/ input component
      name: 'slug_regular_custom_input',
      type: 'slug',
      inputComponent: SlugInput,
      options: {
        source: 'title',
        basePath: 'https://site.url',
        // Use isUnique/maxLength just like you would w/ the regular slug field
        isUnique: MyCustomIsUniqueFunction,
        maxLength: 30,
      },
    },
    {
      // EASIER BUT NOT RECOMMENDED: using better-slug type
      // The issue with it is that you become dependant on this plugin forever.
      // Also, the isUnique behavior won't work as intended.
      name: 'slug_custom_type',
      type: 'better-slug',
      options: {
        basePath: 'https://site.url',
      },
    },
    {
      // If you want to customize how slugs are formatted
      name: 'slug_custom_format',
      type: 'slug',
      inputComponent: SlugInput,
      options: {
        basePath: 'https://site.url',
        slugify: (slugString) => slugString.toLowerCase(),
        // You could even avoid slugifying entirely by returning the full value:
        slugify: (slugString) => slugString,
      },
    },
    {
      // If you want to provide a custom path based on the current document:
      name: 'slug_function_path',
      type: 'slug',
      inputComponent: SlugInput,
      options: {
        basePath: (document) => `https://site.url/${document.lang}`,
        // It could even be a promise!
        basePath: async (document) => {
          const subPath = await getDocumentSubPath(document) // ficticious method
          return `https://site.url/${subPath}`
        },
      },
    },
  ],
}

Roadmap

  • [ ] get merged into @sanity/base
    • That's right! The goal of this plugin is to become obsolete. It'd be much better if the official type included in Sanity had this behavior from the get-go. Better for users and the platform :)

Install command

sanity install better-slug

Useful links

Contributor

Categorized in

Other plugins by author

PortableText to Svelte

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

AWS S3 media browser

Allows uploading, referencing and deleting video and audio files to S3 directly from your Sanity studio.

Henrique Doro