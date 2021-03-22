Better slug input

Henrique Doro
Sanity user & community member turned employee 😊 (Applications Engineer)
Henrique is located at Brazil
Visit Henrique Doro's profile
Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studio
Start by enabling it in your studio:
sanity install better-slug
Then, you can either use the type
better-slug for your fields to carry that over, or just use the custom input component directly in your
slug field:
import SlugInput from 'sanity-plugin-better-slug'
export default {
title: 'Testing Slugs',
name: 'testing-slugs',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
// RECOMMENDED: using Sanity's default _type: 'slug' w/ input component
name: 'slug_regular_custom_input',
type: 'slug',
inputComponent: SlugInput,
options: {
source: 'title',
basePath: 'https://site.url',
// Use isUnique/maxLength just like you would w/ the regular slug field
isUnique: MyCustomIsUniqueFunction,
maxLength: 30,
},
},
{
// EASIER BUT NOT RECOMMENDED: using better-slug type
// The issue with it is that you become dependant on this plugin forever.
// Also, the isUnique behavior won't work as intended.
name: 'slug_custom_type',
type: 'better-slug',
options: {
basePath: 'https://site.url',
},
},
{
// If you want to customize how slugs are formatted
name: 'slug_custom_format',
type: 'slug',
inputComponent: SlugInput,
options: {
basePath: 'https://site.url',
slugify: (slugString) => slugString.toLowerCase(),
// You could even avoid slugifying entirely by returning the full value:
slugify: (slugString) => slugString,
},
},
{
// If you want to provide a custom path based on the current document:
name: 'slug_function_path',
type: 'slug',
inputComponent: SlugInput,
options: {
basePath: (document) => `https://site.url/${document.lang}`,
// It could even be a promise!
basePath: async (document) => {
const subPath = await getDocumentSubPath(document) // ficticious method
return `https://site.url/${subPath}`
},
},
},
],
}
