Next.js Studio Layout

@sanity/next-studio-layout

Sanity.io toolkit for embedding Studio v3 in Next.js apps.

Why?

The latest version of Sanity Studio allows you to embed a near-infinitely configurable content editing interface into any React application. This opens up many possibilities:

Any service that hosts Next.js apps can now host your Studio.

Building previews for your content is easier as your Studio lives in the same environment.

Use Data Fetching to configure your Studio.

Easy setup of Preview Mode.

Installation

npm install --save @sanity/next-studio-layout@studio-v3

Usage

The basic setup is two files:

pages/[[...index]].tsx

// Import your sanity.config.ts file import config from '../sanity.config' import { StudioPageLayout } from ' @sanity/next-studio-layout' export default function StudioPage() { // Loads the Studio, with all the needed neta tags and global CSS reqiired for it to render correctly return <StudioPageLayout config={config} /> }

pages/_document.tsx

import { ServerStyleSheetDocument } from '@sanity/next-studio-layout' // Set up SSR for styled-components, ensuring there's no missing CSS when deploying a Studio in Next.js into production export default class Document extends ServerStyleSheetDocument {}

The <StudioPageLayout /> wraps this component and supports forwarding all its props:

import { Studio } from 'sanity'

If you want to go lower level and have more control over the studio you can pass StudioProvider and StudioLayout from sanity as children :

import { StudioPageLayout } from ' @sanity/next-studio-layout' import { StudioProvider, StudioLayout } from 'sanity' import config from '../sanity.config' function StudioPage() { return ( <StudioPageLayout config={config}> <StudioProvider config={config}> {/* Put components here and you'll have access to the same React hooks as Studio gives you when writing plugins */} <StudioLayout /> </StudioProvider> </StudioPageLayout> ) }

You can still customize _document.tsx :