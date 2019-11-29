Asset source for AI generated portrait photos

Per-Kristian Nordnes
Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.
This asset source plugin lets you pick a photo of a person that doesn't exist from within the Sanity Studio.
sanity install asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist
To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:
npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.
npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.
With the mono-repo's
test-studio:
npm run bootstrap
sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist with the current version number to
package.json in the
test-studio root folder (but don't run
npm install afterwards)
npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist inside the mono-repo's root.
asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist to the list of the studios plugins in
sanity.json.
test-studio
With a regular Sanity Studio:
npm install
sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist with the current version number to
package.json.
npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist
asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist to the list of the studios plugins in
sanity.json.
When you are done and have published your new version, you can run
npm unlink inside this repo, and
npm unlink sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run
npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or
npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.
{
"_createdAt": "2019-11-27T12:00:19Z",
"_id": "image-df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024-png",
"_rev": "j3S7uWudAzOcEqdVwXOlcA",
"_type": "sanity.imageAsset",
"_updatedAt": "2019-11-27T12:00:19Z",
"assetId": "df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf",
"creditLine": "https://thispersondoesnotexist.com",
"extension": "png",
"metadata": {
"_type": "sanity.imageMetadata",
"dimensions": {
"_type": "sanity.imageDimensions",
"aspectRatio": 1,
"height": 1024,
"width": 1024
},
"hasAlpha": true,
"isOpaque": true,
"lqip": "",
"palette": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePalette",
"darkMuted": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#362d23",
"foreground": "#fff",
"population": 16.73,
"title": "#fff"
},
"darkVibrant": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#5f2126",
"foreground": "#fff",
"population": 0.02,
"title": "#fff"
},
"dominant": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#c4ccd4",
"foreground": "#000",
"population": 20.44,
"title": "#000"
},
"lightMuted": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#c4ccd4",
"foreground": "#000",
"population": 20.44,
"title": "#000"
},
"lightVibrant": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#dca2b4",
"foreground": "#000",
"population": 0.01,
"title": "#fff"
},
"muted": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#9c6c5b",
"foreground": "#fff",
"population": 0.03,
"title": "#fff"
},
"vibrant": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#bd414b",
"foreground": "#fff",
"population": 0,
"title": "#fff"
}
}
},
"mimeType": "image/png",
"originalFilename": "dd4d7272-1441-4962-9340-7409804b7f7e.png",
"path": "images/rwmuledy/production/df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024.png",
"sha1hash": "df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf",
"size": 1996984,
"source": {
"id": "1574856016900",
"name": "thispersondoesnotexist.com"
},
"url": "https://cdn.sanity.io/images/rwmuledy/production/df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024.png"
}
