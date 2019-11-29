Asset source for AI generated portrait photos

Sanity Asset Source: thispersondoesnotexist.com

This asset source plugin lets you pick a photo of a person that doesn't exist from within the Sanity Studio.

Installation

sanity install asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist

Developing on this module

To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:

Run npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.

from the root of this repository. Run npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.

Displaying your development version inside a studio

With the mono-repo's test-studio :

Bootstrap the monorepo: npm run bootstrap

Add sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist with the current version number to package.json in the test-studio root folder (but don't run npm install afterwards)

with the current version number to in the root folder (but don't run afterwards) Run npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist inside the mono-repo's root.

inside the mono-repo's root. Add asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist to the list of the studios plugins in sanity.json .

to the list of the studios plugins in . Restart the test-studio

With a regular Sanity Studio:

Run npm install

Add sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist with the current version number to package.json .

with the current version number to . Run npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist

Add asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist to the list of the studios plugins in sanity.json .

to the list of the studios plugins in . Start the studio

When you are done and have published your new version, you can run npm unlink inside this repo, and npm unlink sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.

Example resulting asset document

{ "_createdAt" : "2019-11-27T12:00:19Z" , "_id" : "image-df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024-png" , "_rev" : "j3S7uWudAzOcEqdVwXOlcA" , "_type" : "sanity.imageAsset" , "_updatedAt" : "2019-11-27T12:00:19Z" , "assetId" : "df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf" , "creditLine" : "https://thispersondoesnotexist.com" , "extension" : "png" , "metadata" : { "_type" : "sanity.imageMetadata" , "dimensions" : { "_type" : "sanity.imageDimensions" , "aspectRatio" : 1 , "height" : 1024 , "width" : 1024 } , "hasAlpha" : true , "isOpaque" : true , "lqip" : "" , "palette" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePalette" , "darkMuted" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#362d23" , "foreground" : "#fff" , "population" : 16.73 , "title" : "#fff" } , "darkVibrant" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#5f2126" , "foreground" : "#fff" , "population" : 0.02 , "title" : "#fff" } , "dominant" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#c4ccd4" , "foreground" : "#000" , "population" : 20.44 , "title" : "#000" } , "lightMuted" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#c4ccd4" , "foreground" : "#000" , "population" : 20.44 , "title" : "#000" } , "lightVibrant" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#dca2b4" , "foreground" : "#000" , "population" : 0.01 , "title" : "#fff" } , "muted" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#9c6c5b" , "foreground" : "#fff" , "population" : 0.03 , "title" : "#fff" } , "vibrant" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#bd414b" , "foreground" : "#fff" , "population" : 0 , "title" : "#fff" } } } , "mimeType" : "image/png" , "originalFilename" : "dd4d7272-1441-4962-9340-7409804b7f7e.png" , "path" : "images/rwmuledy/production/df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024.png" , "sha1hash" : "df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf" , "size" : 1996984 , "source" : { "id" : "1574856016900" , "name" : "thispersondoesnotexist.com" } , "url" : "https://cdn.sanity.io/images/rwmuledy/production/df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024.png" }

Futher reading

There is no further reading. Thank you.