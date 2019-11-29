Pricing update: Free users
Asset source for AI generated portrait photos

By Per-Kristian Nordnes

Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.

Sanity Asset Source: thispersondoesnotexist.com

This asset source plugin lets you pick a photo of a person that doesn't exist from within the Sanity Studio.

Installation

sanity install asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist

Developing on this module

To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:

  • Run npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.
  • Run npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.

Displaying your development version inside a studio

With the mono-repo's test-studio:

  • Bootstrap the monorepo: npm run bootstrap
  • Add sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist with the current version number to package.json in the test-studio root folder (but don't run npm install afterwards)
  • Run npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist inside the mono-repo's root.
  • Add asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist to the list of the studios plugins in sanity.json.
  • Restart the test-studio

With a regular Sanity Studio:

  • Run npm install
  • Add sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist with the current version number to package.json.
  • Run npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist
  • Add asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist to the list of the studios plugins in sanity.json.
  • Start the studio

When you are done and have published your new version, you can run npm unlink inside this repo, and npm unlink sanity-plugin-asset-source-thispersondoesnotexist inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.

Example resulting asset document

{
  "_createdAt": "2019-11-27T12:00:19Z",
  "_id": "image-df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024-png",
  "_rev": "j3S7uWudAzOcEqdVwXOlcA",
  "_type": "sanity.imageAsset",
  "_updatedAt": "2019-11-27T12:00:19Z",
  "assetId": "df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf",
  "creditLine": "https://thispersondoesnotexist.com",
  "extension": "png",
  "metadata": {
    "_type": "sanity.imageMetadata",
    "dimensions": {
      "_type": "sanity.imageDimensions",
      "aspectRatio": 1,
      "height": 1024,
      "width": 1024
    },
    "hasAlpha": true,
    "isOpaque": true,
    "lqip": "",
    "palette": {
      "_type": "sanity.imagePalette",
      "darkMuted": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#362d23",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 16.73,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "darkVibrant": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#5f2126",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 0.02,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "dominant": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#c4ccd4",
        "foreground": "#000",
        "population": 20.44,
        "title": "#000"
      },
      "lightMuted": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#c4ccd4",
        "foreground": "#000",
        "population": 20.44,
        "title": "#000"
      },
      "lightVibrant": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#dca2b4",
        "foreground": "#000",
        "population": 0.01,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "muted": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#9c6c5b",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 0.03,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "vibrant": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#bd414b",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 0,
        "title": "#fff"
      }
    }
  },
  "mimeType": "image/png",
  "originalFilename": "dd4d7272-1441-4962-9340-7409804b7f7e.png",
  "path": "images/rwmuledy/production/df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024.png",
  "sha1hash": "df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf",
  "size": 1996984,
  "source": {
    "id": "1574856016900",
    "name": "thispersondoesnotexist.com"
  },
  "url": "https://cdn.sanity.io/images/rwmuledy/production/df0254989803f00c26d70ecf47005a4d39fbbfbf-1024x1024.png"
}

Futher reading

There is no further reading. Thank you.

Install command

