Join us live Sept. 27 – How Sanity and Vercel powered Morning Brew's transformation –>
Skip to content
Share your own plugin

Stackbit: Sourcebit Sanity

By Andrew Kumar

A Sanity source plugin for Sourcebit.

sourcebit-source-sanity

Coverage Status npm version

A Sanity source plugin for Sourcebit

👩‍🏫 Introduction

With this plugin, you can add Sanity as a data source for Sourcebit. To connect your Sanity account, you need an API token, your project ID and the name of your dataset.

🏗 Installation

To install the plugin and add it to your project, run:

npm install sourcebit-source-sanity --save

💡 You don't need to run this command if you start Sourcebit using the interactive setup process, as the CLI will install the plugin for you and add it as a dependency to your project.

⚙️ Configuration

The plugin accepts the following configuration parameters. They can be supplied in any of the following ways:

  • In the options object of the plugin configuration block inside sourcebit.js, with the value of the Property column as a key;
  • As an environment variable named after the Env variable column, when running the sourcebit fetch command;
  • As part of a .env file, with the value of the Env variable column separated by the value with an equals sign (e.g. MY_VARIABLE=my-value);
  • As a CLI parameter, when running the sourcebit fetch command, using the value of the Parameter column as the name of the parameter (e.g. sourcebit fetch --my-parameter).

| Property | Type | Visibility | Default value | Env variable | Parameter | Description | | ---------------------- | ------- | ----------- | ------------- | --------------------- | --------- | ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ | | accessToken | String | Private | | SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN | | The Sanity API token. | | dataset | String | Public | | | | The name of the dataset. | | isPreview | Boolean | Public | false | | | Whether to include draft/unpublished entries. | | query | String | Public | "*[]" | | | The query to pass to the Sanity API. | | queryParameters | Object | Public | {} | | | The query parameters to pass to the Sanity API. | | projectId | String | Public | | | | The ID of the Sanity project. | | richTextOutputFormat | String | Public | html | | | The format to convert rich-text fields to. Accepted values: html, markdown and none. | | useCdn | Boolean | Public | false | | | Whether to use the Data API CDN. | | watch | Boolean | Public | | | watch | Whether to poll Sanity for content changes. |

👀 Example configuration

sourcebit.js

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        {
            module: require('sourcebit-source-sanity'),
            options: {
                accessToken: process.env['SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN'],
                dataset: 'production',
                projectId: '1q2w3e4r'
            }
        }
    ]
};

.env

SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN=123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

🧞‍♂️ Interactive setup process

This plugin offers an interactive setup process via the npx create-sourcebit command.

📥 Input

N/A

📤 Output

This plugin adds normalized entries to the objects data bucket.

Install command

npm install sourcebit-source-sanity --save

Useful links

Contributor