Stackbit: Sourcebit Sanity

A Sanity source plugin for Sourcebit.
With this plugin, you can add Sanity as a data source for Sourcebit. To connect your Sanity account, you need an API token, your project ID and the name of your dataset.
To install the plugin and add it to your project, run:
npm install sourcebit-source-sanity --save
💡 You don't need to run this command if you start Sourcebit using the interactive setup process, as the CLI will install the plugin for you and add it as a dependency to your project.
The plugin accepts the following configuration parameters. They can be supplied in any of the following ways:
options object of the plugin configuration block inside
sourcebit.js, with the value of the Property column as a key;
sourcebit fetch command;
.env file, with the value of the Env variable column separated by the value with an equals sign (e.g.
MY_VARIABLE=my-value);
sourcebit fetch command, using the value of the Parameter column as the name of the parameter (e.g.
sourcebit fetch --my-parameter).
| Property | Type | Visibility | Default value | Env variable | Parameter | Description |
| ---------------------- | ------- | ----------- | ------------- | --------------------- | --------- | ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ |
|
accessToken | String | Private | |
SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN | | The Sanity API token. |
|
dataset | String | Public | | | | The name of the dataset. |
|
isPreview | Boolean | Public |
false | | | Whether to include draft/unpublished entries. |
|
query | String | Public |
"*[]" | | | The query to pass to the Sanity API. |
|
queryParameters | Object | Public |
{} | | | The query parameters to pass to the Sanity API. |
|
projectId | String | Public | | | | The ID of the Sanity project. |
|
richTextOutputFormat | String | Public |
html | | | The format to convert rich-text fields to. Accepted values:
html,
markdown and
none. |
|
useCdn | Boolean | Public |
false | | | Whether to use the Data API CDN. |
|
watch | Boolean | Public | | |
watch | Whether to poll Sanity for content changes. |
sourcebit.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
module: require('sourcebit-source-sanity'),
options: {
accessToken: process.env['SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN'],
dataset: 'production',
projectId: '1q2w3e4r'
}
}
]
};
.env
SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN=123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
This plugin offers an interactive setup process via the
npx create-sourcebit command.
This plugin adds normalized entries to the
objects data bucket.
