Stackbit: Sourcebit Sanity

A Sanity source plugin for Sourcebit

👩‍🏫 Introduction

With this plugin, you can add Sanity as a data source for Sourcebit. To connect your Sanity account, you need an API token, your project ID and the name of your dataset.

🏗 Installation

To install the plugin and add it to your project, run:

npm install sourcebit-source-sanity --save

💡 You don't need to run this command if you start Sourcebit using the interactive setup process, as the CLI will install the plugin for you and add it as a dependency to your project.

⚙️ Configuration

The plugin accepts the following configuration parameters. They can be supplied in any of the following ways:

In the options object of the plugin configuration block inside sourcebit.js , with the value of the Property column as a key;

object of the plugin configuration block inside , with the value of the Property column as a key; As an environment variable named after the Env variable column, when running the sourcebit fetch command;

command; As part of a .env file, with the value of the Env variable column separated by the value with an equals sign (e.g. MY_VARIABLE=my-value );

file, with the value of the Env variable column separated by the value with an equals sign (e.g. ); As a CLI parameter, when running the sourcebit fetch command, using the value of the Parameter column as the name of the parameter (e.g. sourcebit fetch --my-parameter ).

| Property | Type | Visibility | Default value | Env variable | Parameter | Description | | ---------------------- | ------- | ----------- | ------------- | --------------------- | --------- | ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ | | accessToken | String | Private | | SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN | | The Sanity API token. | | dataset | String | Public | | | | The name of the dataset. | | isPreview | Boolean | Public | false | | | Whether to include draft/unpublished entries. | | query | String | Public | "*[]" | | | The query to pass to the Sanity API. | | queryParameters | Object | Public | {} | | | The query parameters to pass to the Sanity API. | | projectId | String | Public | | | | The ID of the Sanity project. | | richTextOutputFormat | String | Public | html | | | The format to convert rich-text fields to. Accepted values: html , markdown and none . | | useCdn | Boolean | Public | false | | | Whether to use the Data API CDN. | | watch | Boolean | Public | | | watch | Whether to poll Sanity for content changes. |

👀 Example configuration

sourcebit.js

module . exports = { plugins : [ { module : require ( 'sourcebit-source-sanity' ) , options : { accessToken : process . env [ 'SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN' ] , dataset : 'production' , projectId : '1q2w3e4r' } } ] } ;

.env

SANITY_ACCESS_TOKEN=123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

🧞‍♂️ Interactive setup process

This plugin offers an interactive setup process via the npx create-sourcebit command.

📥 Input

