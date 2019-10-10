Standard
Starts at$0per project / month
Advanced
Starts at$199per project / month
Contact us
EnterpriseCustom
Features
Content Studio
Open Source, customizable content editor
|✓
|✓
|✓
Image pipeline
Resizing and compression on the fly
|✓
|✓
|✓
Global content delivery network
Serve data ultra fast on the whole globe
|✓
|✓
|✓
Private datasets
Choose to keep datasets public or private
|✓
|✓
|✓
History retention
Get a complete audit log of changes to documents
|3 days
|90 days
|365+ days
Single sign on and access control
Define custom login and fine grained access control
|✕
|✕
|✓
Custom CDN domains
|✕
|✕
|✓
API log access
|✕
|✕
|✓
Dedicated infrastructure
|✕
|✕
|✓
Advanced dataset management
|✕
|✕
|Coming soon
Basic usage
Included users
Accounts in the Content Studio
|3
|20
|50
Additional users
Per user per month
|$10
|$10
|$10
Included datasets
Use separate datasets for staging and similar
|2
|5
|10
Additional datasets
Per dataset per month
|$20
|$20
|$20
Support and Service Level Agreement (SLA)
Community support
|✓
|✓
|✓
Dedicated Slack and email support
|✕
|✕
|✓
SLA provided
|✕
$499
99.75%
|Custom
Dedicated account manager
|✕
|✕
|✓
Onboarding session
Skype/phone with developer
|✕
|✓
|✓
Emergency phone
|✕
|✕
|✓
Included usage
API CDN Requests per month
|500k
|15m
|75m
API Requests per month
|100k
|3m
|15m
Assets
|5GB
|200GB
|1TB
Bandwidth per month
|10GB
|1TB
|3TB
Documents
|10k
|100k
|500k
Cost for additional usage
API CDN Requests per month
|$1 per 100k on all plans
API Requests per month
|$1 per 25k on all plans
Assets
|$1 per 2GB on all plans
Bandwidth per month
|$1 per 5GB on all plans
Documents
|$1 per 1k on all plans
Prices are per month per project. Pay as you go for usage above quota.