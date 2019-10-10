Sanity

Compare plans based on features and support

Switch plans as needed. No up‑front fee. No termination fee.

Standard

Starts at$0per project / month

Advanced

Starts at$199per project / month

Contact us

EnterpriseCustom 

Features
Content Studio
Open Source, customizable content editor
Image pipeline
Resizing and compression on the fly
Global content delivery network
Serve data ultra fast on the whole globe
Private datasets
Choose to keep datasets public or private
History retention
Get a complete audit log of changes to documents
3 days
90 days
365+ days
Single sign on and access control
Define custom login and fine grained access control
Custom CDN domains
API log access
Dedicated infrastructure
Advanced dataset management
Coming soon
Basic usage
Included users
Accounts in the Content Studio
3
20
50
Additional users
Per user per month
$10
$10
$10
Included datasets
Use separate datasets for staging and similar
2
5
10
Additional datasets
Per dataset per month
$20
$20
$20
Support and Service Level Agreement (SLA)
Community support
Dedicated Slack and email support
SLA provided
$499
99.75%
Custom
Dedicated account manager
Onboarding session
Skype/phone with developer
Emergency phone
Included usage
API CDN Requests per month
500k
15m
75m
API Requests per month
100k
3m
15m
Assets
5GB
200GB
1TB
Bandwidth per month
10GB
1TB
3TB
Documents
10k
100k
500k
Cost for additional usage
API CDN Requests per month
$1 per 100k on all plans
API Requests per month
$1 per 25k on all plans
Assets
$1 per 2GB on all plans
Bandwidth per month
$1 per 5GB on all plans
Documents
$1 per 1k on all plans

Prices are per month per project. Pay as you go for usage above quota.