Skip the bloated off-the-shelf solutions. Create a PIM that fits your workflow perfectly—structured data, customized fields, and automated workflows.
Create complex relationships between products, variants, and assets that precisely match how your business thinks.
Build the perfect content interface for your teams. Connect all product information from all your sources like ERPs, MDM, PLMs and unify all information in one place.
Bundle product launches, seasonal updates, and price changes into coordinated releases you can orchestrate with Content Releases.
Deploy custom AI functions that validate product data, generate SEO-optimized descriptions, translate content, or enrich metadata—all automatically when content changes.
Let the tools do the heavy lifting
Build purpose-built interfaces that make sense for your products, whether you're selling apparel, electronics, or services. The App SDK provides a toolkit for building custom editing and content workflow experiences that fit perfectly into your publishing processes.
Deploy functions that trigger when product data changes. Automatically validate SKUs, sync with inventory systems, update search indices, or trigger notifications when price changes are published with AI agent actions.. All from inside your Content Lake.
Apply structured schemas to your media library using the same code-first approach you love for product content. Define color variants, shot angles, usage rights, and more—replace any centralized asset in-place across the board.
With Sanity TypeGen, TypeScript definitions are auto-generated from your content model, providing end-to-end type safety. Whether you're sourcing product data from your e-commerce platform, a PIM, or other sources, any data you choose to query from Sanity will be fully typed.
Make all teams feel at home
Capture complex product information with purpose-built fields for SKUs, variations, pricing tiers, materials, dimensions, and more. No forcing your data into a limited off-the-shelf system.
Let your team work in parallel without fear of version conflicts and lost work. Product managers, copywriters, and content creators can work on the same products simultaneously, with real-time updates and a complete history of who changed what.
Create role-specific editor UI that put the right information in front of the right people– all customized to your exact workflows and team structure. Reduce cognitive overhead and bloated interfaces for your teams.
Sanity is the connective tissue for all of our digital properties, syncing content for all of PUMA's global markets.
