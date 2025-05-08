Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Unify all your content applications in one place. Sanity gives you the tools you need to create, manage, and scale content across all your digital experiences.
The Content Operating System is the platform for structured content that powers everything. It’s the catalyst that sparks brilliance from your content team, and helps them deliver it. It’s the home for your Studio, Media Library, Content Apps, Functions, and more. It’s how managing content should be.
Sanity Studio is where structured content meets real-time collaboration. Developers define schema in code. Editors create, update, preview, and collaborate in a tailored workspace. Manage all your content workflows—across all your sites, apps, and tools.
A fully managed data base optimized for content. It connects your content to any system, including ERP, CRM, eCommerce, and AI, providing a single source of truth and preventing inefficient content silos or content duplication.
With Sanity’s App SDK, Developers can build custom, live-updating apps that connect to your other content authoring experiences and power custom views or workflows. Whether it’s custom dashboards, advanced analytics tools, or content workflow managers, the App SDK makes creating it simple.
Canvas is the new way to create content. Draft free-form content with the help of AI in a distraction free, creative space, then deliver that content into your applications as structured-content in real-time.
Mejuri partnered with Sanity to streamline content management, empower content teams, and optimize global e-commerce operations. Enabling rapid growth and improved customer experiences.
There are so many exciting combinations that PUMA can create with Sanity. Now that we have a structure, it’s infinitely scalable.
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
Request a demo for a tailored walkthrough, or dive in and start building.