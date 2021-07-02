Anybody Walking

Terrell Singleton
Fullstack Developer, React, Angular, and more
Terrell is located at Los Angeles, CA
Visit Terrell Singleton's profile
This is a database of events for the Underground Ball Community
This application is for the Ballroom underground community. It is CM managed by Sanity and User Authentication by firebase. It is on the Google Cloud and uses firebase hosting and analytics.
Users can search for add and view event from any entry in the table. Search is done using composition of GROQ queries.
Fullstack Developer, React, Angular, and more
My Future PortfolioGo to My Portfolio and Blog
Website for a Credit and Loan CompanyGo to Assembled Brands Website
Blog for workGo to Assembled Brands Blog