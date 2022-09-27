Join us live Sept. 27 – How Sanity and Vercel powered Morning Brew's transformation –>
Takeda: $29B pharma company runs digital on Stackbit & Sanity

By Andrew Kumar

Takeda Pharmaceuticals uses Stackbit & Sanity, so a small dev team can power 80 different websites in dozens of countries while shipping new internal apps 4 times faster.

Even after choosing Next.js and Sanity.io, Takeda's digital group needed help putting all the headless pieces together.

The team used Stackbit's unique capabilities to consolidate all 80 projects within a single content source. As seen in the architecture diagram below, every React component and Sanity content model is reusable across sites; all of them are packaged into 3 neat npm packages.

