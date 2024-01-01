Unleash superior content control with Sanity
Unparalleled real estate solutions
Real-time collaboration
Sanity's real-time collaboration feature allows multiple team members in the real estate industry to work simultaneously on property listings. Changes made by agents or administrators are instantly visible to all, ensuring up-to-date information for potential buyers and seamless coordination among the team, enhancing productivity and accuracy.
Structured content
Sanity's structured content feature allows real estate enterprises to easily manage and organize property listings, descriptions, images, and agent profiles. This feature enables the creation of a unified system where data is interconnected, making it easier to update, retrieve and display information across various platforms, enhancing efficiency and user experience.
Content versioning
Content versioning in Sanity allows real estate enterprises to track and manage changes made to property listings. It enables users to revert to previous versions, ensuring accuracy of information. This feature is crucial in maintaining a reliable database of property details, enhancing customer trust and business credibility.
Customizable content workflows
Sanity's customizable content workflows allow real estate enterprises to tailor content creation and management processes to their specific needs. This feature enables teams to streamline property listings, client communications, and marketing materials efficiently. It ensures accuracy, consistency, and quick updates across multiple platforms, enhancing the overall real estate business operations.
Create your own
Creating custom content schemas for a Real Estate CMS with Sanity
On Sanity, you can construct custom schemas for a variety of content types such as properties, agents, locations, and more, tailored for a Real Estate CMS. Each schema outlines the fields that entries of that type will encompass. You can utilize built-in types (like string, number, boolean, array, etc.) or establish your own types. For instance, a property schema might include fields for property type, location, price, and images, while an agent schema could include fields for name, contact information, and associated properties. With Sanity, you have the flexibility to create a content model that fits your real estate business needs perfectly.
Developer-friendly with powerful APIs and tools
Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site
Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.
Advanced authoring and collaboration
Pre-loaded with what editors want
Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.
Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.
