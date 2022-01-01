Guides, Insights, and Inspiration
Explore our growing list of free resources for anyone who cares about creating a remarkable digital experience.
Structured Content
Guide
Guide to Structured Content
Learn about the secret ingredient that enables you to do more with the content you already have and reach the audiences who matter.
Guide
Content Modeling Guide
Content modeling is the key to unlocking your content in a world where it needs to be everywhere. Discover how to define and document your content model.
Blog post
Structured Content 2022 Recordings
Revisit the keynote, sessions, fireside chats, and panels from Structured Content 2022 with these recordings.
Headless Architecture
Article
Headless CMS explained in 1 minute
Learn about headless Content Management Systems: what they are, how they work, and how they differ from traditional CMSes like WordPress.
Article
What is a static website?
Learn about static sites, content management systems, and which solution is right for your team.
Article
API-first CMS: What Is It And Why Should You Care
An API CMS is a decoupled content management system that delivers content via an API, allowing for multichannel presentation and more flexible digital experience...
SEO with Sanity
Article
Headless SEO 101: Everything You Need to Get Started
Learn how to master SEO for headless CMSes so your content gets discovered by more searchers across more platforms.
Article
The Ultimate Guide to SEO with Sanity
Learn how to optimize your content for search on the Sanity platform, including indexation management, sitemap creation, image SEO, and more.