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Resources

Explore our growing list of free resources for anyone who cares about creating a remarkable digital experience.

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How-to guides for developers

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AI Content Operations

AI translations that follow your terminology

Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.

Noah Gentile
John Siciliano
Knut Melvær

Noah Gentile and 2 others

An AI shopping assistant that actually checks inventory

AI shopping assistant that queries your catalog with real business constraints, not similarity scores. Validates inventory before recommending products.

Knut Melvær
Ken Jones
John Siciliano

Knut Melvær and 2 others

Automate your content audits with AI

Find stale pages, missing metadata, and terminology drift. Fix them in the same session. All changes staged as drafts.

Knut Melvær
Bettina Dönmez

Knut Melvær and 1 other

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Structured content

Structured Content 101

Learn about the secret ingredient that enables you to do more with the content you already have and reach the audiences who matter.

Carrie Hane

Carrie Hane

Laying the Groundwork for Content Modeling

Get ready for content modeling, clear up misconceptions, and avoid common pitfalls.

Carrie Hane

Carrie Hane

A Sitemap is Not a Content Model

Turning a sitemap into a content model limits you to what you have now. Creating an entity-based content model will help you future-proof your website.

Carrie Hane

Carrie Hane

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Composable architecture

The Composable Stack: 5 Frontend Frameworks To Consider

Want to build with new technologies but are unsure where to start? This guide introduces 5 promising front end frameworks and how they integrate with Sanity.

Knut Melvær

Knut Melvær

API-first CMS: What it is and why it matters

An API CMS is a decoupled content management system that delivers content via an API, allowing for multichannel presentation and more flexible digital experience management.

Joe Holmes

Joe Holmes

Headless CMS Explained

Learn about headless Content Management Systems: what they are, how they work, and how they differ from traditional CMSes like WordPress.

Knut Melvær

Knut Melvær

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Composable commerce

What Is Headless Commerce? From Beginner to Expert

Learn why leading brands are going headless and how it enables personalized, flexible, and agile shopping experiences.

Tom Smith

Tom Smith

5 Ways to Make Your E-commerce Product Pages Pop

Almost every product page on the internet looks the same: from a 50-cent hex bolt to a thousand-dollar fire pit. Stand out from the crowd and improve your e-commerce product pages using these 5 tips.

Simen Svale

Simen Svale

5 Tips for Better Storytelling on Your E-commerce Website

Get actionable advice on incorporating storytelling into your e-commerce website from two agencies that specialize in headless commerce.

Sarah Beldo

Sarah Beldo

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SEO guides

Headless SEO 101: Everything You Need to Get Started

Learn how to master SEO for headless CMSes so your content gets discovered by more searchers across more platforms.

Lidia Infante

Lidia Infante

The Ultimate Guide to SEO with Sanity

Learn how to optimize your content for search on the Sanity platform, including indexation management, sitemap creation, image SEO, and more.

Lidia Infante

Lidia Infante

E-commerce SEO: The Essential Guide To Success

Maximize your e-commerce website's visibility with our expert guide on SEO. Boost traffic, sales & ROI with proven e-commerce SEO strategies.

Kevin Indig

Kevin Indig