Unleashing the potential of unified content

Sanity: The Superior, Future-Ready Alternative to Censhare

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, innovate effectively, and boost customer acquisition. With real-time collaboration, structured content, and a fully customizable editing environment, Sanity offers a seamless content management experience that enhances your team's productivity and creativity.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Censhare?

Sanity outperforms its competitor Censhare in G2 reviews, particularly in terms of Ease of Setup. Scoring an impressive 8.8, Sanity significantly surpasses Censhare's score of 6.0. This makes Sanity the ideal choice for teams looking to quickly and efficiently set up their content management system. Let Sanity fuel your growth and innovation.

Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




Powering AETHER: Creating Unique Digital Experiences with Sanity

AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.

Sanity lets us say yes to our creative ideas. It's an awesome feeling and has really opened up how we think about engaging with our customers. We are seeing increased time on page, time per session, conversion rates, average order value—pretty much every metric you can think of.

Ashley Brooks · Digital/E-commerce Operations Manager at AETHER Apparel

Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site

Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.

Intuitive for content managers

Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

