Sanity: The Superior, Scalable Alternative to Cockpit CMS

As the leading headless CMS on G2, Sanity empowers your team to scale efficiently, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With real-time collaboration, content versioning, and customizable content models, Sanity offers a flexible and user-friendly platform that enhances your content management experience.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Cockpit CMS?

Sanity outperforms Cockpit CMS in G2 reviews, boasting a Quality of Support score of 8.9 as opposed to Cockpit's 7.0. This indicates that Sanity provides superior assistance and resources to its users, enabling them to achieve their goals more efficiently and effectively. Opt for Sanity and let superior support fuel your growth and innovation.

Customer stories

World-class composable businesses innovate with Sanity

Morning Brew: From Newsletter Company to Media Brand, Powered by Sanity

Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands

Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.

Emily Diamond · VP of Product @ Morning Brew

Create content once, reuse everywhere

No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.

Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.

Accelerate content workflows with AI

Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.

Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site

Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

