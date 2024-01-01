🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Unleashing superior content control

Sanity: The Superior, Future-Proof Alternative to Mura CMS

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With Sanity, you can enjoy real-time collaboration, structured content, and a fully customizable content studio, making it the ideal choice for businesses looking to elevate their content management strategy.

Why choose Sanity over Mura CMS?

Sanity outperforms Mura CMS in G2 reviews, scoring a superior 9.3 in Product Direction compared to Mura's 8.2. This demonstrates Sanity's ability to provide a more intuitive and forward-thinking content management system. Choose Sanity to empower your team, fuel innovation, and expedite customer acquisition. Let Sanity be the driving force behind your content-powered growth.

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




Amplitude: Driving traffic, freeing up engineers, and unleashing content teams

Self serve content creation accelerates content development leading to better SEO and 19% more traffic. Self serve A/B testing boosts conversions.

"Thanks to Sanity my engineering team no longer spends time on customer requests that don’t drive top-line metrics. Engineers now focus on high-impact buying tools that directly support our PLG motion - we recently shipped an interactive product metrics benchmarking guide and will soon be shipping several ROI calculators."

Katie Geer · Growth Marketing Manager, Acquisitions

Intuitive for content managers

Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.

Fast for developers

Build a high-performing customer engagement platform using Sanity’s API-first composable content cloud.

The no-ops Content Lake and deeply customizable, javascript-based Studio mean you can meet stakeholder needs.

Create content once, reuse everywhere

No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.

Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

