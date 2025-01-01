Why choose Sanity over Payload
Sanity is enterprise-ready—and loved by both engineering and business teams for its flexibility, extensibility, and innovation.
It's incredibly easy to push data into Sanity Content Lake from outbound systems. With the Sanity API, I'm not making 10,000 calls to update 10,000 items. I'm making one API call and the whole dataset is updated.
What 2,000+ customers love about Sanity
Flexibility to make it yours
Tailor content workspaces to your desired workflows. Get complete code-level customization and real-time schema configuration in Sanity Studio—an open-source React app.
Full Typescript support—and more
Bring tools you love—leave behind the roadblocks. Sanity simplifies the management of complex content systems with the dev-first affordances: native APIs, schemaless back end, and GROQ.
No question of reliability
Ops deserves full attention, but so does your job. This is why Sanity’s enterprise-grade infrastructure comes with all batteries included: global CDN, edge caching, and image pipeline.
See the Sanity difference
Pre-loaded with what editors want
Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.
Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.
Guaranteed performance and security at scale
Get the peace-of-mind of a robust, secure cloud-hosted infrastructure—that is operated and optimized continually by specialized teams. Trusted by top brands like Puma to handle peak traffic, Sanity outperformed cloud vendors with an exceptionally low error rate last Black Friday–Cyber Monday (0.00381% error rate against billions of requests).
Protecting your data is fundamental to everything we do at Sanity. We are fully compliant with SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA.
- High-frequency global CDN with intelligent caching
- Intelligent image transformation with automatic cropping, compression, and conversion
- Multi-tenant authoring with custom multi-team views
We've got you covered
We have a dedicated Customer Solutions org focussed on your success. Never worry about an understaffed, overstretched team.
From pre-sale to post-sales—you’ll have the same solution engineer to guide your implementation, including architecture decisions, migration, training, and ongoing support. You’ll get a dedicated Slack channel with your team of Sanity experts—solutions engineer, support engineer, and account executive.
Ranked #1 on G2, BuiltWith, and JamStack in 2024
World-class composable businesses innovate with Sanity
It took us a few weeks to learn GROQ, but once it clicked, there was no going back. You can do literally anything with filtering and projection—transform any schema on-the-fly, combine document types, and even set your JSON keyss.
Sanity's Content Operating System
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
Sanity Studio
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
Content Lake
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
APIs
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.