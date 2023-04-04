RD Pennell
Use the renderDefault method to show or hide fields.
import { ConditionalComponent } from './path/to/component'
//...
{
name: 'reference',
type: 'reference',
to: [{ type: 'referenceDocument' }],
},
{
name: 'sibling',
type: 'string',
components: {
field: ConditionalComponent,
},
},
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { useClient, useFormValue } from 'sanity';
const ConditionalComponent = props => {
const [hideSibling, setHideSibling] = useState(false);
const { renderDefault } = props;
const client = useClient({ apiVersion: '2023-04-01' });
const reference = useFormValue(['reference'])._ref;
useEffect(() => {
if (!reference) return;
client
.fetch(`*[_id == $reference].hideSibling`, { reference })
.then(setHideSibling);
}, [client, reference]);
return hideSibling ? null : renderDefault(props);
};
The
hidden callback can't handle promises, so you'll need to use a custom component to access the Studio client. Thankfully, the
renderDefault method that's passed into your component's
props makes this doable in a few lines of code.
