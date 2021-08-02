Racheal Pennell
A simple country dropdown list for your Studio.
export default [
{title: "Afghanistan", value: "AF"},
{title: "Åland Islands", value: "AX"},
{title: "Albania", value: "AL"},
{title: "Algeria", value: "DZ"},
{title: "American Samoa", value: "AS"},
{title: "AndorrA", value: "AD"},
{title: "Angola", value: "AO"},
{title: "Anguilla", value: "AI"},
{title: "Antarctica", value: "AQ"},
{title: "Antigua and Barbuda", value: "AG"},
{title: "Argentina", value: "AR"},
{title: "Armenia", value: "AM"},
{title: "Aruba", value: "AW"},
{title: "Australia", value: "AU"},
{title: "Austria", value: "AT"},
{title: "Azerbaijan", value: "AZ"},
{title: "Bahamas", value: "BS"},
{title: "Bahrain", value: "BH"},
{title: "Bangladesh", value: "BD"},
{title: "Barbados", value: "BB"},
{title: "Belarus", value: "BY"},
{title: "Belgium", value: "BE"},
{title: "Belize", value: "BZ"},
{title: "Benin", value: "BJ"},
{title: "Bermuda", value: "BM"},
{title: "Bhutan", value: "BT"},
{title: "Bolivia", value: "BO"},
{title: "Bosnia and Herzegovina", value: "BA"},
{title: "Botswana", value: "BW"},
{title: "Bouvet Island", value: "BV"},
{title: "Brazil", value: "BR"},
{title: "British Indian Ocean Territory", value: "IO"},
{title: "Brunei Darussalam", value: "BN"},
{title: "Bulgaria", value: "BG"},
{title: "Burkina Faso", value: "BF"},
{title: "Burundi", value: "BI"},
{title: "Cambodia", value: "KH"},
{title: "Cameroon", value: "CM"},
{title: "Canada", value: "CA"},
{title: "Cape Verde", value: "CV"},
{title: "Cayman Islands", value: "KY"},
{title: "Central African Republic", value: "CF"},
{title: "Chad", value: "TD"},
{title: "Chile", value: "CL"},
{title: "China", value: "CN"},
{title: "Christmas Island", value: "CX"},
{title: "Cocos (Keeling) Islands", value: "CC"},
{title: "Colombia", value: "CO"},
{title: "Comoros", value: "KM"},
{title: "Congo", value: "CG"},
{title: "Congo, The Democratic Republic of the", value: "CD"},
{title: "Cook Islands", value: "CK"},
{title: "Costa Rica", value: "CR"},
{title: "Cote D'Ivoire", value: "CI"},
{title: "Croatia", value: "HR"},
{title: "Cuba", value: "CU"},
{title: "Cyprus", value: "CY"},
{title: "Czech Republic", value: "CZ"},
{title: "Denmark", value: "DK"},
{title: "Djibouti", value: "DJ"},
{title: "Dominica", value: "DM"},
{title: "Dominican Republic", value: "DO"},
{title: "Ecuador", value: "EC"},
{title: "Egypt", value: "EG"},
{title: "El Salvador", value: "SV"},
{title: "Equatorial Guinea", value: "GQ"},
{title: "Eritrea", value: "ER"},
{title: "Estonia", value: "EE"},
{title: "Ethiopia", value: "ET"},
{title: "Falkland Islands (Malvinas)", value: "FK"},
{title: "Faroe Islands", value: "FO"},
{title: "Fiji", value: "FJ"},
{title: "Finland", value: "FI"},
{title: "France", value: "FR"},
{title: "French Guiana", value: "GF"},
{title: "French Polynesia", value: "PF"},
{title: "French Southern Territories", value: "TF"},
{title: "Gabon", value: "GA"},
{title: "Gambia", value: "GM"},
{title: "Georgia", value: "GE"},
{title: "Germany", value: "DE"},
{title: "Ghana", value: "GH"},
{title: "Gibraltar", value: "GI"},
{title: "Greece", value: "GR"},
{title: "Greenland", value: "GL"},
{title: "Grenada", value: "GD"},
{title: "Guadeloupe", value: "GP"},
{title: "Guam", value: "GU"},
{title: "Guatemala", value: "GT"},
{title: "Guernsey", value: "GG"},
{title: "Guinea", value: "GN"},
{title: "Guinea-Bissau", value: "GW"},
{title: "Guyana", value: "GY"},
{title: "Haiti", value: "HT"},
{title: "Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands", value: "HM"},
{title: "Holy See (Vatican City State)", value: "VA"},
{title: "Honduras", value: "HN"},
{title: "Hong Kong", value: "HK"},
{title: "Hungary", value: "HU"},
{title: "Iceland", value: "IS"},
{title: "India", value: "IN"},
{title: "Indonesia", value: "ID"},
{title: "Iran, Islamic Republic Of", value: "IR"},
{title: "Iraq", value: "IQ"},
{title: "Ireland", value: "IE"},
{title: "Isle of Man", value: "IM"},
{title: "Israel", value: "IL"},
{title: "Italy", value: "IT"},
{title: "Jamaica", value: "JM"},
{title: "Japan", value: "JP"},
{title: "Jersey", value: "JE"},
{title: "Jordan", value: "JO"},
{title: "Kazakhstan", value: "KZ"},
{title: "Kenya", value: "KE"},
{title: "Kiribati", value: "KI"},
{title: "Korea, Democratic People's Republic of", value: "KP"},
{title: "Korea, Republic of", value: "KR"},
{title: "Kuwait", value: "KW"},
{title: "Kyrgyzstan", value: "KG"},
{title: "Lao People's Democratic Republic", value: "LA"},
{title: "Latvia", value: "LV"},
{title: "Lebanon", value: "LB"},
{title: "Lesotho", value: "LS"},
{title: "Liberia", value: "LR"},
{title: "Libyan Arab Jamahiriya", value: "LY"},
{title: "Liechtenstein", value: "LI"},
{title: "Lithuania", value: "LT"},
{title: "Luxembourg", value: "LU"},
{title: "Macao", value: "MO"},
{title: "Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of", value: "MK"},
{title: "Madagascar", value: "MG"},
{title: "Malawi", value: "MW"},
{title: "Malaysia", value: "MY"},
{title: "Maldives", value: "MV"},
{title: "Mali", value: "ML"},
{title: "Malta", value: "MT"},
{title: "Marshall Islands", value: "MH"},
{title: "Martinique", value: "MQ"},
{title: "Mauritania", value: "MR"},
{title: "Mauritius", value: "MU"},
{title: "Mayotte", value: "YT"},
{title: "Mexico", value: "MX"},
{title: "Micronesia, Federated States of", value: "FM"},
{title: "Moldova, Republic of", value: "MD"},
{title: "Monaco", value: "MC"},
{title: "Mongolia", value: "MN"},
{title: "Montserrat", value: "MS"},
{title: "Morocco", value: "MA"},
{title: "Mozambique", value: "MZ"},
{title: "Myanmar", value: "MM"},
{title: "Namibia", value: "NA"},
{title: "Nauru", value: "NR"},
{title: "Nepal", value: "NP"},
{title: "Netherlands", value: "NL"},
{title: "Netherlands Antilles", value: "AN"},
{title: "New Caledonia", value: "NC"},
{title: "New Zealand", value: "NZ"},
{title: "Nicaragua", value: "NI"},
{title: "Niger", value: "NE"},
{title: "Nigeria", value: "NG"},
{title: "Niue", value: "NU"},
{title: "Norfolk Island", value: "NF"},
{title: "Northern Mariana Islands", value: "MP"},
{title: "Norway", value: "NO"},
{title: "Oman", value: "OM"},
{title: "Pakistan", value: "PK"},
{title: "Palau", value: "PW"},
{title: "Palestinian Territory, Occupied", value: "PS"},
{title: "Panama", value: "PA"},
{title: "Papua New Guinea", value: "PG"},
{title: "Paraguay", value: "PY"},
{title: "Peru", value: "PE"},
{title: "Philippines", value: "PH"},
{title: "Pitcairn", value: "PN"},
{title: "Poland", value: "PL"},
{title: "Portugal", value: "PT"},
{title: "Puerto Rico", value: "PR"},
{title: "Qatar", value: "QA"},
{title: "Reunion", value: "RE"},
{title: "Romania", value: "RO"},
{title: "Russian Federation", value: "RU"},
{title: "RWANDA", value: "RW"},
{title: "Saint Helena", value: "SH"},
{title: "Saint Kitts and Nevis", value: "KN"},
{title: "Saint Lucia", value: "LC"},
{title: "Saint Pierre and Miquelon", value: "PM"},
{title: "Saint Vincent and the Grenadines", value: "VC"},
{title: "Samoa", value: "WS"},
{title: "San Marino", value: "SM"},
{title: "Sao Tome and Principe", value: "ST"},
{title: "Saudi Arabia", value: "SA"},
{title: "Senegal", value: "SN"},
{title: "Serbia and Montenegro", value: "CS"},
{title: "Seychelles", value: "SC"},
{title: "Sierra Leone", value: "SL"},
{title: "Singapore", value: "SG"},
{title: "Slovakia", value: "SK"},
{title: "Slovenia", value: "SI"},
{title: "Solomon Islands", value: "SB"},
{title: "Somalia", value: "SO"},
{title: "South Africa", value: "ZA"},
{title: "South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands", value: "GS"},
{title: "Spain", value: "ES"},
{title: "Sri Lanka", value: "LK"},
{title: "Sudan", value: "SD"},
{title: "Suriname", value: "SR"},
{title: "Svalbard and Jan Mayen", value: "SJ"},
{title: "Swaziland", value: "SZ"},
{title: "Sweden", value: "SE"},
{title: "Switzerland", value: "CH"},
{title: "Syrian Arab Republic", value: "SY"},
{title: "Taiwan, Province of China", value: "TW"},
{title: "Tajikistan", value: "TJ"},
{title: "Tanzania, United Republic of", value: "TZ"},
{title: "Thailand", value: "TH"},
{title: "Timor-Leste", value: "TL"},
{title: "Togo", value: "TG"},
{title: "Tokelau", value: "TK"},
{title: "Tonga", value: "TO"},
{title: "Trinidad and Tobago", value: "TT"},
{title: "Tunisia", value: "TN"},
{title: "Turkey", value: "TR"},
{title: "Turkmenistan", value: "TM"},
{title: "Turks and Caicos Islands", value: "TC"},
{title: "Tuvalu", value: "TV"},
{title: "Uganda", value: "UG"},
{title: "Ukraine", value: "UA"},
{title: "United Arab Emirates", value: "AE"},
{title: "United Kingdom", value: "GB"},
{title: "United States", value: "US"},
{title: "United States Minor Outlying Islands", value: "UM"},
{title: "Uruguay", value: "UY"},
{title: "Uzbekistan", value: "UZ"},
{title: "Vanuatu", value: "VU"},
{title: "Venezuela", value: "VE"},
{title: "Viet Nam", value: "VN"},
{title: "Virgin Islands, British", value: "VG"},
{title: "Virgin Islands, U.S.", value: "VI"},
{title: "Wallis and Futuna", value: "WF"},
{title: "Western Sahara", value: "EH"},
{title: "Yemen", value: "YE"},
{title: "Zambia", value: "ZM"},
{title: "Zimbabwe", value: "ZW"}
]
import countries from './countries'
export default {
name: 'someDocument',
title: 'Some Document',
type: 'document',
icon,
fields: [
{
title: 'country',
name: 'country',
type: 'string',
options: {
list: [
...countries
],
}
}
]
}
There are a number of ways to create a dropdown/select country schema for your Studio, but I find this to be the most simple implementation.
