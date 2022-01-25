Create A Document for All Current Project Users

Racheal Pennell
Community Engineer at Sanity.io
If you'd like to be able to reference your project users within your content, you'll need to create a document for them.
import client from "part:@sanity/base/client"
import cq from 'concurrent-queue'
import userStore from 'part:@sanity/base/user'
const studioClient = client.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'})
// Create a queue to limit the rate at which you write changes to Sanity
let queue = cq().limit({ concurrency: 2 }).process(function (task) {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000)
})
})
const createUserDocuments = async () => {
//query for all members, then use the userStore to get their details
const allUsers = await studioClient
.fetch(`*[_id in path('_.groups.*')].members[@ != 'everyone']`)
.then(res => userStore.getUsers(res))
.then(users => users.filter(user => user.isCurrentUser))
for (const user of allUsers){
const doc = {
_type: 'person',
_id: user.id,
//other fields you have in your schema
}
queue(doc).then(async () => {
//create the doc via the client
studioClient.create(doc)
.then(updatedDoc => {
console.log(`Hurray, the doc is updated! New document:${updatedDoc._id}`)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message)
})
})
}
}
createUserDocuments()
// execute this script by running
// $ sanity exec ./path-to-your-script --withUserToken --mock-browser-env
{
name: 'author',
type: 'reference',
to: [{ type: 'person' }],
initialValue: async () => {
const currentUser = await userStore.getCurrentUser()
return {
_type: 'reference',
_ref: currentUser.id
}
}
},
By using the id specified in the
userStore as the
_id of the document you're creating, you'll be able to use the
userStore throughout your Studio to populate things like initial values.
