Add a count of documents to your Structure Builder panes
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder';
import documentStore from 'part:@sanity/base/datastore/document';
import { map } from 'rxjs/operators';
export default () => documentStore.listenQuery(`count(*[_type == 'movie'])`).pipe(
map((count) =>
S.list()
.title('Movie Database Example')
.items([
S.documentTypeListItem('movie').title(`Movies (${count})`),
...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(
(listItem) => !['movie'].includes(listItem.getId())
),
])
)
);
Within the Community Slack, we're often asked how to show the count of a given document type within a custom Desk structure. The
documentStore and
rxjs allow us to display a count inside of our title that updates in real time.
