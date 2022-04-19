Display an array of references as a checklist

Racheal Pennell
Community Engineer at Sanity.io
Racheal is located at Richmond, CA
{
name: 'ReferenceMultiSelect',
description: 'This will create a multiselect checkbox list of references',
title: 'Country',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: { type: 'country' },
},
],
inputComponent: ReferenceSelect,
},
import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { Card, Flex, Checkbox, Box, Text } from '@sanity/ui';
import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components';
import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent';
import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id';
import { studioClient } from '../../lib/utils/studioClient';
const ReferenceSelect = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const [countries, setCountries] = useState([]);
useEffect(() => {
const fetchCountries = async () => {
await studioClient
.fetch(
`*[_type == 'country']{
_id,
title
}`
)
.then(setCountries);
};
fetchCountries();
}, []);
const {
type, // Schema information
value, // Current field value
readOnly, // Boolean if field is not editable
markers, // Markers including validation rules
presence, // Presence information for collaborative avatars
compareValue, // Value to check for "edited" functionality
onFocus, // Method to handle focus state
onBlur, // Method to handle blur state
onChange, // Method to handle patch events,
} = props;
const handleClick = React.useCallback(
(e) => {
const inputValue = {
_key: e.target.value.slice(0, 10),
_type: 'reference',
_ref: e.target.value,
};
if (value) {
if (value.some((country) => country._ref === inputValue._ref)) {
onChange(
PatchEvent.from(
set(value.filter((item) => item._ref != inputValue._ref))
)
);
} else {
onChange(PatchEvent.from(set([...value, inputValue])));
}
} else {
onChange(PatchEvent.from(set([inputValue])));
}
},
[value]
);
const inputId = useId();
return (
<FormField
description={type.description} // Creates description from schema
title={type.title} // Creates label from schema title
__unstable_markers={markers} // Handles all markers including validation
__unstable_presence={presence} // Handles presence avatars
compareValue={compareValue} // Handles "edited" status
inputId={inputId} // Allows the label to connect to the input field
readOnly={readOnly}
>
{countries.map((country) => (
<Card padding={2}>
<Flex align='center'>
<Checkbox
id='checkbox'
style={{ display: 'block' }}
onClick={handleClick}
value={country._id}
checked={
value ? value.some((item) => item._ref === country._id) : false
}
/>
<Box flex={1} paddingLeft={3}>
<Text>
<label htmlFor='checkbox'>{country.title}</label>
</Text>
</Box>
</Flex>
</Card>
))}
</FormField>
);
});
export default ReferenceSelect;
This will allow you to display an array of references as a checklist from which you can multi-select.
Note: It's a bit of a cursed component. If you have a large number of documents, the options will be incredibly long and may impact performance and/or look ugly. Exercise caution when trying to implement!
