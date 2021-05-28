GROQ query to get content from movies

Kapehe
Developer Relations at Sanity.
*[_type == "movie"]{
_id,
title,
castMembers[]{
characterName,
person->
}
}[0...3]
The GROQ query from the beginner GROQ stream featuring Kapehe and Lauren.
It filters your Content Lake down to all the types that have "movie". We then pulled out the
_id,
title, and
castMembers. Because castMembers is an array, we put an empty array before opening up with curly brackets. We then pulled out
characterName and
person.
Person is a reference within
castMembers so we used the
deferencing operator -> to get all the content within that person reference.
The last part of the query,
[0...3] is displaying only the first three content items that are returned.
We are following this doc in the stream. And we are using the prebuilt movie Studio that you can find when you run
sanity init in your command line.
