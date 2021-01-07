Heading, text, and illustration

With this schema, you can let editors add a section that contains a heading, some rich text, and an illustration with alternative text and a caption. This is a common pattern in article and landing page layouts, but not restricted to it.

Most times you want the presentation layer and the design system to decide how the text and image should be composed. Alternations between the position of the text and image can be programmed so that editors don't have to figure out this themselves.

I've added a commented-out boolean to select an “alternative position” instead of explicit directions (like “left” and “right”). This makes the content more agnostic to its presentation, more compatible with responsive design (where you don't have horizontal space always), multichannel publishing, and redesigns.