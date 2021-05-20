Hide Icons For Array Items

Racheal Pennell
Community Engineer at Sanity.io
Prefer to have no image next to your array items? This can help!
// import React at the top of the document
preview: {
select: {
title: // your title field,
subtitle: // your subtitle field
},
prepare({ title, subtitle }) {
return {
title: title,
subtitle: subtitle,
media: <span />
}
}
}
The icon for an item in an array is based off of the preview in that item’s schema and can be customized using Previews/List Views.
Completely removing the icon isn't as straightforward, though (since setting
media to null or an empty string defaults back to the original icon). If you're set on having no icon at all rendering an empty span or div can get you there.
Community Engineer at Sanity.io
Use a publishedOnce field to control other fields.Go to Make a Field Read-Only After Publishing Once
The Autocomplete Tags plugin allows you to add an array of 'tag' strings to your document but grouping documents by those tags in your Desk Structure can present a challenge.Go to Group documents by Autocomplete Tags in Structure Builder
A simple country dropdown list for your Studio.Go to Country Dropdown List