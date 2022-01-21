Make a Field Read-Only After Publishing Once

Racheal Pennell
Use a publishedOnce field to control other fields.
{
name: 'publishedOnce',
type: 'boolean',
hidden: true
},
{
title: 'Read-only sometimes',
name: 'readOnlySometimes',
type: 'string',
readOnly: ({ document }) => !document?.publishedOnce
},
//...
"parts": [
//...
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/document-actions/resolver",
"path": "resolveDocumentActions.js"
}
]
import {useState, useEffect} from 'react'
import {useDocumentOperation} from '@sanity/react-hooks'
export default function SetAndPublishAction(props) {
const {patch, publish} = useDocumentOperation(props.id, props.type)
const [isPublishing, setIsPublishing] = useState(false)
useEffect(() => {
// if the isPublishing state was set to true and the draft has changed
// to become `null` the document has been published
if (isPublishing && !props.draft) {
setIsPublishing(false)
}
}, [props.draft])
return {
disabled: publish.disabled,
label: isPublishing ? 'Publishing…' : 'Publish',
onHandle: () => {
// This will update the button text
setIsPublishing(true)
// Set publishedAt to current date and time
patch.execute([{set: {publishedOnce: true}}])
// Perform the publish
publish.execute()
// Signal that the action is completed
props.onComplete()
}
}
}
import defaultResolve, { PublishAction } from 'part:@sanity/base/document-actions'
import SetAndPublishAction from './setAndPublishAction'
export default function resolveDocumentActions(props) {
return defaultResolve(props)
.map(Action =>
Action === PublishAction ? SetAndPublishAction : Action
)
}
It can be pretty hard to use an existing field in your document to distinguish whether or not something has been published before. The simplest solution is to add a hidden
publishedOnce boolean field that updates via a document action.
