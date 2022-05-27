Match an array against another array in GROQ

Carl Filip Matre
Developer in Helseoversikt AS
Visit Carl Filip Matre's profile
*[_type == 'movie' && count((castMembers[].person._ref)[@ in $ids]) > 0].title
{
ids: ['person_chris-pratt', 'person_noomi-rapace']
}
@cfmatre originally came up with this brilliant method for matching an array of items against another array in GROQ but, unfortunately, it was lost to Slack history. Here, I've adapted the query to work with the Movies DB to provide access to all members of the community!
Developer in Helseoversikt AS
Community Engineer at Sanity.io
Add a count of documents to your Structure Builder panesGo to Display a document count in the title of a pane in Structure Builder
Sanity preview component cannot access the parent/document if its inside an array or object. Using Custom Preview component, we can solve the issue.Go to Sanity Custom Preview Component to get Parent Document
If you'd like to be able to reference your project users within your content, you'll need to create a document for them.Go to Create A Document for All Current Project Users