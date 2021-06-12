Random Color Input

import React from 'react' import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components' import { Flex , Box , TextInput , Button } from '@sanity/ui' import PatchEvent , { set , unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent' import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id' import randomColor from 'randomColor' const RandomColor = React . forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const { type , value , placeholder , markers , presence , compareValue , onFocus , onBlur , onChange , } = props const inputId = useId ( ) const { hue , luminosity , format , alpha } = type . options const color = randomColor ( { hue , luminosity , format , alpha } ) const handleChange = React . useCallback ( event => { const inputValue = event . currentTarget . value onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( inputValue ? set ( inputValue ) : unset ( ) ) ) } , [ onChange ] ) const handleClick = ( ) => { onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( set ( color ) ) ) } return ( < FormField description = { type . description } title = { type . title } __unstable_markers = { markers } __unstable_presence = { presence } compareValue = { compareValue } inputId = { inputId } > < Flex align = " center " > < Box style = { { width : 36 , height : 36 , borderRadius : 4 , boxShadow : 'inset 0 0 0 1px #bfc1d1' , backgroundColor : value || '#bfc1d1' , } } /> < Box flex = { 1 } marginX = { 1 } > < TextInput id = { inputId } value = { value } onChange = { handleChange } placeholder = { placeholder } onFocus = { onFocus } onBlur = { onBlur } ref = { ref } /> </ Box > < Button text = " Generate " mode = " ghost " onClick = { handleClick } /> </ Flex > </ FormField > ) } ) export default RandomColor