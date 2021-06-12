Random Color Input

Thomas Kim
Founder @goodthing
Thomas is located at France
Visit Thomas Kim's profile
Generate a random color 🌈
import RandomColor from '../../components'
export default {
name: 'theme',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'color',
type: 'string',
description: 'Enter a valid <format> value or generate one.',
options: {
// Available options: https://www.npmjs.com/package/randomcolor
hue: 'orange',
luminosity: 'bright',
format: 'hsla',
alpha: 0.25,
},
inputComponent: RandomColor,
},
],
}
import React from 'react'
import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components'
import { Flex, Box, TextInput, Button } from '@sanity/ui'
import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent'
import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id'
import randomColor from 'randomColor'
const RandomColor = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const {
type,
value,
placeholder,
markers,
presence,
compareValue,
onFocus,
onBlur,
onChange,
} = props
// Creates a unique ID for our input
const inputId = useId()
// Destructure available options
const { hue, luminosity, format, alpha } = type.options
// Generates random color
const color = randomColor({ hue, luminosity, format, alpha })
const handleChange = React.useCallback(event => {
const inputValue = event.currentTarget.value
onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset()))
},
[onChange]
)
const handleClick = () => {
onChange(PatchEvent.from(set(color)))
}
return (
<FormField
description={type.description}
title={type.title}
__unstable_markers={markers}
__unstable_presence={presence}
compareValue={compareValue}
inputId={inputId}
>
<Flex align="center">
<Box
style={{
width: 36,
height: 36,
borderRadius: 4,
boxShadow: 'inset 0 0 0 1px #bfc1d1',
backgroundColor: value || '#bfc1d1',
}}
/>
<Box flex={1} marginX={1}>
<TextInput
id={inputId}
value={value}
onChange={handleChange}
placeholder={placeholder}
onFocus={onFocus}
onBlur={onBlur}
ref={ref}
/>
</Box>
<Button text="Generate" mode="ghost" onClick={handleClick} />
</Flex>
</FormField>
)
})
export default RandomColor
Generate a random color value with useful options. Based on the randomcolor package.
Features:
Founder @goodthing