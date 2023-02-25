SKOS Concept Scheme Reference Filter

Andy Fitzgerald
Information Architect & Content Strategist
Andy is located at Seattle, WA
Visit Andy Fitzgerald's profile
Use this filter with the Taxonomy Manager Plugin to limit field options to a single concept scheme.
{
name: 'permission',
title: 'Sharing Permission',
description: 'Select the level of sharing allowed for this article.',
type: 'reference',
to: [{ type: 'skosConcept' }],
options: {
filter: `!(_id in path("drafts.**")) && _id in *[_type=="skosConceptScheme" && title == $scheme].concepts[]._ref`,
filterParams: {
scheme: 'Sharing Permission',
},
},
},
The Taxonomy Manager plugin helps you build and maintain standards compliant (SKOS) taxonomies in Sanity Studio. It also helps you define and configure any number of distinct taxonomies for specific purposes using Concept Schemes. This snippet filters a reference field to show only concepts that are part of a given scheme (as defined in
filterParams.scheme)
Information Architect & Content Strategist
Custom input component with a DIY webhook for connecting to APIs beyond publish, update, and delete events.Go to Custom Input Component with Webhook