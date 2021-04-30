Splatt, merge and spread documents and objects with GROQ

Tarje Lavik
[
...*[_type == "Event"]{
_id,
label,
},
...*[defined(activities)].activities[featured == true]{
_id,
label,
# Add some data from the parent
"concerned": ^{
_id,
_type,
label,
},
}
]
export default {
name: "Person",
title: "Person",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: "name",
title: "Title",
type: "string"
},
{
name: 'activities',
title: 'Activities',
type: 'array',
of: [
{type: 'Activity'},
{type: 'reference', to: {type: 'Event'}}
]
}
],
preview: {
select: {
title: "name"
},
},
};
export default {
name: "Event",
title: "Event",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: "label",
title: "Title",
type: "string"
}
],
preview: {
select: {
title: "label"
},
},
};
export default {
name: "Activity",
title: "Activity",
type: "object",
fields: [
{
name: "label",
title: "Title",
type: "string"
}
],
preview: {
select: {
title: "label"
},
},
};
I found myself in a situation where i sometimes create
Event documents to be able to reference the event elsewhere, but more often have
Activity as an object for simple inline editing. This GROQ query will merge / spread / splatt it all together!
I use this to create a timeline of all the activities and events in the frontend.
NB! Might not be necessary when inline document creation i possible, but for now it is a neat trick.
NB! This does not work after an update, on any API version.
