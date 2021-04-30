Splatt, merge and spread documents and objects with GROQ

I found myself in a situation where i sometimes create Event documents to be able to reference the event elsewhere, but more often have Activity as an object for simple inline editing. This GROQ query will merge / spread / splatt it all together!

I use this to create a timeline of all the activities and events in the frontend.

NB! Might not be necessary when inline document creation i possible, but for now it is a neat trick.

NB! This does not work after an update, on any API version.