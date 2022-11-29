Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Share your own snippet

Upload An Image From a URL

By RD Pennell

Fetch an image from a URL and upload to Sanity it via the JS Client

uploadImageFromUrl.js

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client';
import axios from 'axios';

const studioClient = client.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-10-21' });

const uploadImageFromUrl = async url => {
  const imageBuffer = await axios
    .get(url, { responseType: 'arraybuffer' })
    .then(res => Buffer.from(res.data, 'utf-8'));

  studioClient.assets
    .upload('image', imageBuffer)
    .then(img => console.log(`Image successfully uploaded: ${img.url}`))
    .catch(err => console.log(err));
};

The client.assets.upload method only accepts a File, Blob, Buffer, or Nodestream. Here's a method for fetching an image from a url, converting it to a Buffer, then uploading to your dataset.

Contributor

Other schemas by author