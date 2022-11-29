Upload An Image From a URL

RD Pennell
Fetch an image from a URL and upload to Sanity it via the JS Client
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client';
import axios from 'axios';
const studioClient = client.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-10-21' });
const uploadImageFromUrl = async url => {
const imageBuffer = await axios
.get(url, { responseType: 'arraybuffer' })
.then(res => Buffer.from(res.data, 'utf-8'));
studioClient.assets
.upload('image', imageBuffer)
.then(img => console.log(`Image successfully uploaded: ${img.url}`))
.catch(err => console.log(err));
};
The
client.assets.upload method only accepts a File, Blob, Buffer, or Nodestream. Here's a method for fetching an image from a url, converting it to a Buffer, then uploading to your dataset.
