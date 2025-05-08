Ship custom content apps that write to a single source of truth, to meet the unique needs of your content operations.
Enhanced by AI tooling, developers can rapidly build custom content applications that write to the Content Lake—a single source of truth.
No general-purpose CMS can serve the needs of every content team. Stop wrestling rigid admin panels and start building your own.
Building fast, real-time content authoring applications has never been simpler. Create a feedback processing application with user assignment, AI analysis and more.
Building custom content apps for our editorial and advertising teams let us create focused workflows for each team. They author independently and Sanity brings it together as a single source of truth. Our ambition is never blocked by the product.
Separate teams work in custom apps to syndicate content across 13 brands—all from a single source of truth.
Content applications that enable custom workflows at scale, from creation to distribution.
Serverless functions and agent actions, powering your content operations for humans and AI.
The real-time database optimized for content queries, authoring and delivery.