For Somnigroup

Unify Somnigroup's brand content across every product, channel, and AI surface

Sanity gives Somnigroup a single structured content foundation to manage product and brand content across Serta, Beautyrest, Simmons, and Tuft & Needle, automate regional and channel-specific publishing, and power AI-driven commerce experiences.

Get a custom demo for SomnigroupWatch demo

TRUSTED BY LEADING CONSUMER BRANDS

  • PUMA
  • Skims
  • Mr Marvis
  • Arc'teryx
  • Sonos
  • Frontier
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com
  • loveholiday
Content across a brand portfolio

The challenge

Each brand has historically maintained its own content workflows, product catalogs, and marketing assets, which can create silos that make cross-brand consistency harder and AI adoption slower to coordinate. As Somnigroup increasingly moves toward D2C commerce, personalized shopping experiences, and AI-powered product recommendations, there's a growing need for product content that is structured, semantically rich, and deliverable to every surface, from brand websites to retail partner feeds and AI shopping agents, without rebuilding for each channel.

The Content Operating System for the AI era

Three ways Sanity modernizes Somnigroup's content infrastructure

From unified editorial modeling to AI-powered automation and omnichannel delivery.

Model your business

Define product content schemas that reflect Somnigroup's brand architecture: mattress specs, comfort technologies, pricing tiers, and marketing content modeled as structured, reusable data across Serta, Beautyrest, Simmons, and Tuft & Needle.

Automate everything

Automate product launch content across brands and channels, seasonal campaign rollouts, and retail partner feed generation using Content Agent and Functions, freeing marketing teams to focus on brand storytelling instead of copy-paste across systems.

Power anything

Serve consistent product content from one Content Lake to brand websites, D2C storefronts, retail partner portals, mobile apps, and AI commerce agents via API-first delivery and MCP.

Multi-brand governance from a single Content Lake

Built for multi-brand product scale

Multi-brand governance: one platform, distinct brand identities, shared product data infrastructure.

Reduced time-to-market for seasonal product launches and promotional campaigns across brands.

Consistent product content served from one Content Lake to D2C storefronts, retail partners, and AI shopping agents.

Your Sanity team

Chris Fox, Account Executive

I've helped brands like SKIMS, Tecovas, and PUMA move off content stacks they'd outgrown and introduce AI solutions that let commerce teams build the shopping experiences customers expect now.

The pattern is usually this: dev tickets for every content change, localization takes weeks, and a content platform that can't move with the business.

I've been watching Somnigroup's multi-brand D2C expansion. Here's what I think Sanity could do for your team.

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Chris Fox, Account Executive at Sanity, standing outdoors in a light blue suit
Customer Story

How Morning Brew powers a $50M+ media business with six engineers and Sanity

Morning Brew runs 13 brands, multiple studios, and coordinated ad/editorial workflows, all powered by six engineers and a single Content Operating System.

Applications

  • Studio
  • Content Lake
  • Compute
  • App SDK

Integrations

  • Sailthru
  • Google docs
  • Yahoo Finance
  • Next.js
  • Vercel
Read the Morning Brew story
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  • 2B+


    emails/year

  • 250+


    employees

  • 6


    devs

Customer stories

World-class composable businesses innovate with Sanity

Tata Digital

Scaling a multi-brand e-commerce mobile app

PUMA

PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity

Morning Brew

How Morning Brew powers a $50M+ media business with six engineers and Sanity

Tecovas

Built to scale, not maintain

Trusted by leading brands worldwide

Enterprise Ready

Scale and performance

Dedicated infrastructure. >99.9% uptime, 24/7/365 monitoring. Global CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Security and compliance

Enterprise SSO, custom RBAC and permissions. SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant platform.

Expert support and services

24/7 engineering support, dedicated Slack channel. Fully-managed and optimized back-end infrastructure.

Commerce and product teams love Sanity

All G2 reviews

We’ve built a pipeline for email publishing so that we can create and curate newsletters in Sanity, then send them right from Sanity to our email service provider Sailthru. It’s great that Sanity is helping us make that a one-stop-shop.

A portrait of Emily Diamond
Emily Diamond
SVP, Product

Get started with Sanity

Templates

Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.

Docs

Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.

Sanity Learn

Become the ultimate Sanity professional with guided tours through Sanity's vast array of features to create truly excellent editorial experiences.

Ready to unify Somnigroup's brand content?

Get a custom demo for Somnigroup

See how Sanity's Content Operating System can unify Somnigroup's brand content, automate product launches across channels, and power AI-driven commerce experiences from one foundation.

Request a custom demoWatch demo