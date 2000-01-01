Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Sanity gives Somnigroup a single structured content foundation to manage product and brand content across Serta, Beautyrest, Simmons, and Tuft & Needle, automate regional and channel-specific publishing, and power AI-driven commerce experiences.
Each brand has historically maintained its own content workflows, product catalogs, and marketing assets, which can create silos that make cross-brand consistency harder and AI adoption slower to coordinate. As Somnigroup increasingly moves toward D2C commerce, personalized shopping experiences, and AI-powered product recommendations, there's a growing need for product content that is structured, semantically rich, and deliverable to every surface, from brand websites to retail partner feeds and AI shopping agents, without rebuilding for each channel.
From unified editorial modeling to AI-powered automation and omnichannel delivery.
Define product content schemas that reflect Somnigroup's brand architecture: mattress specs, comfort technologies, pricing tiers, and marketing content modeled as structured, reusable data across Serta, Beautyrest, Simmons, and Tuft & Needle.
Automate product launch content across brands and channels, seasonal campaign rollouts, and retail partner feed generation using Content Agent and Functions, freeing marketing teams to focus on brand storytelling instead of copy-paste across systems.
Serve consistent product content from one Content Lake to brand websites, D2C storefronts, retail partner portals, mobile apps, and AI commerce agents via API-first delivery and MCP.
Multi-brand governance: one platform, distinct brand identities, shared product data infrastructure.
Reduced time-to-market for seasonal product launches and promotional campaigns across brands.
Consistent product content served from one Content Lake to D2C storefronts, retail partners, and AI shopping agents.
I've helped brands like SKIMS, Tecovas, and PUMA move off content stacks they'd outgrown and introduce AI solutions that let commerce teams build the shopping experiences customers expect now.
The pattern is usually this: dev tickets for every content change, localization takes weeks, and a content platform that can't move with the business.
I've been watching Somnigroup's multi-brand D2C expansion. Here's what I think Sanity could do for your team.
Morning Brew runs 13 brands, multiple studios, and coordinated ad/editorial workflows, all powered by six engineers and a single Content Operating System.
2B+
emails/year
250+
employees
6
devs
Dedicated infrastructure. >99.9% uptime, 24/7/365 monitoring. Global CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.
Enterprise SSO, custom RBAC and permissions. SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant platform.
24/7 engineering support, dedicated Slack channel. Fully-managed and optimized back-end infrastructure.
We’ve built a pipeline for email publishing so that we can create and curate newsletters in Sanity, then send them right from Sanity to our email service provider Sailthru. It’s great that Sanity is helping us make that a one-stop-shop.Emily DiamondSVP, Product
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
See how Sanity's Content Operating System can unify Somnigroup's brand content, automate product launches across channels, and power AI-driven commerce experiences from one foundation.