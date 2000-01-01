I've helped brands like SKIMS, Tecovas, and PUMA move off content stacks they'd outgrown and introduce AI solutions that let commerce teams build the shopping experiences customers expect now.

The pattern is usually this: dev tickets for every content change, localization takes weeks, and a content platform that can't move with the business.

I've been watching Somnigroup's multi-brand D2C expansion. Here's what I think Sanity could do for your team.