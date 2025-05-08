Sanity App SDK, Functions, Agent Actions, Dashboard, Media Library, Canvas, and Insights. All the new tools you need to power all your content-driven apps and workflows from a single platform.
Let's see what's inside!
Create dashboards, tables, and grids that power exactly the workflows your team needs. Use our React hooks with Sanity UI or the component library of your choice.
Trigger workflows from any content changes. Sync, enrich, and automate complex content tasks. All without managing servers.
import {textToSpeech} from './text-to-speech' export async function handler({context, event}) { const audio = await textToSpeech(event.doc.content) await context.client.assets.upload('file', audio, { filename: `${event.doc.title}.mp3`, contentType: 'audio/mpeg', }) return {message: 'Audio generated and uploaded successfully'} }
Use AI to automate complex content workflows. Generate schema-valid content, integrate into code and pipelines, and scale repetitive tasks without extra infrastructure.
client.agent.action.generate({ targetDocument: { operation: 'create', _type: 'movie' }, instruction: `Write a summary for the movie, $movie.`, instructionParams: { movie: { type: 'constant', value: 'Space Jam', }, }, schemaId: 'schemaId' })
Organize assets for your entire organization. Model, query, and automate assets just like you do structured content. No more third-party integrations.
Canvas is the AI-powered, context-aware authoring app. Organize context as notes, collaborate in real-time, and get unstuck with the AI ghostwriter. Turn free-form writing into structured content.
Move fast between Studios, Canvas, Media Library, and custom apps. Favorite places you go to often. Track trends, spot blockers, visualize releases, and understand what’s happening holistically across teams and applications.
Welcome to a world where your AI agent audits documents, finds gaps, and suggests updates. It drafts changes, organizes them into releases, and prepares them for review. Built for content operations and real workflows.
Sanity’s lifted Content Operating System brings new ways to create, build, and automate content across your business. Explore new apps, AI automation and smarter workflows now!
