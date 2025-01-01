Sanity for startups

Sanity Startup Program

Get everything you need to manage and scale web and in-app content for your startup with 1-year free access to Sanity's Growth plan ($9k in value).

Developer-first and endlessly flexible, Sanity gives you a React-powered content workspace tailored to your startup's needs. Scale without worry with a fully hosted, planet-scale content backend – keeping you fast, focused, and ready to grow.

Program details

Who can apply?

Sanity Startup Program gives you 1 year of free access to Sanity's Growth plan – including 50 user seats, Private Datasets, User Roles, Comments & Tasks, Scheduled Publishing, AI Assist, and more.

To be eligible, your startup must...

  • Have fewer than 20 employees
  • Raised less than $5M in total funding
  • Not be a currently paying Sanity customer
Get started with the program

Sanity Startup Program is currently available to portfolio companies of our partners listed below. To join the program and create your first project, follow the link provided by your partner.

Is your investor not listed?

The Sanity Startup Program is currently only available to participating partners. If your investor is not listed, ask them to apply to become a partner with the link below.

Questions and answers

The Sanity Startup Program gives early-stage startups everything they need to manage content for their website and apps with 1 year of free access to Sanity's Growth plan (value up to $9000).

The program is currently available to startups through our VC and incubator partners. If your investor is not listed, you can ask them to apply to become a partner.

The Sanity Startup Program is available to early-stage startups with up to 20 employees and $5M in total funding.

The offer is only valid for companies that are not already a paying customer of Sanity.

The program is currently available to portfolio companies of our participating partners. If your investor is not listed, you can ask them to apply to become a partner.

The Sanity Startup Program is only available to early-stage startups. The Free plan still offers generous quotas to get you started, including a 30 day free trial of the Growth plan to let you try out all of Sanity's paid features.

To join the program, follow the link provided by your VC/incubator to sign up and create your first project with the Startup plan.

To activate the plan for an existing Sanity project, you need to be an admin of the project and logged into your Sanity account:

  1. Open Manage
  2. Navigate to your project
  3. Click the Plan tab
  4. Scroll to the bottom and click Apply coupon
  5. Enter your partner coupon code
  6. Select an existing or create a new organization with payment details (we will only charge the card if you go above the included Growth plan quota)
  7. Confirm the plan change

When one year has passed, your project will switch to Sanity's Growth plan ($15 per seat / month).

Don't worry – we will remind you ahead of time, and you can always downgrade to Sanity's generous Free plan.

Please fill out this form and we'll get back to you shortly.

If you can't find an answer to your question here, please reach out to us at startups@sanity.io.