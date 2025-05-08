Give your teams editing experiences as joyful as the content they create. Customized to support any content type or workflow. Pre-loaded with visual editing tools that understand content reuse.
We provide intuitive, richly expressive interfaces for your team to create content for any use case. Developers can tailor the authoring experience further using our studio customization framework.
Make content the center of your business, enabling your teams to work from a single source of truth to power any type of experience. As your content needs scale, people can work independently
Work fearlessly on content ideas in real-time with the support of powerful collaboration and field-level revision history. With the Studio, you are never locked out of a document and you will rarely collide with another author's work in progress.
With Sanity Studio, the editing experience can be tailored to match however your team works. Plus, Studio comes with tons of out-of-the-box features to instantly unlock your creativity and help you launch content faster across all the channels, devices, and geographies you cover.
Sanity Studio enables you to create content using unique components for specific use cases, such as social media preview cards, or work with integrated tooling to orchestrate complex content workflows, such as creating localized content.
Each workspace can be defined for unique content use cases, such as by readiness, region, product area, and more. Your workspace definition can specify distinct tooling, themes, and plugins, and it can be readily shared with anyone in your organization.
You can see all content changes made to any field and instantly roll them back if needed. And when someone’s viewing a document you’ll see their avatar in the corner, so there’s no chance of edits accidentally clashing or getting locked out.
Portable Text is an open-source specification for block content that can be presented anywhere. Sanity Studio comes with a highly customizable editor for Portable Text that enables you to focus on content and apply presentation patterns that can be shared across a project.
Block content is treated as data, which means you can express contents of any type, such as math equations, footnotes, etc. Content created using Portable Text is both readily interoperable with external services, and is intuitive for humans to work with.
Find content across your entire workspace using chainable filters powered by your content model. Or, reverse search for referenced content, such as locating all the documents that contain an image.
Develop content from a single source of truth by creating references without leaving the context of what you are working on. Sanity protects editors from accidental deletions, even if content exists in different datasets.
Editing within the Studio is supported across multiple types of devices and conforms to many widely accepted web accessibility standards.
Set publication dates in advance to coordinate releases or application updates. View all releases in a calendar to coordinate efforts across your team. Available on business and enterprise project plans.
Sanity Studio the quickest way to connect a production-ready content backend to your application. Your content authoring interface also scales with your project’s success and complexity. Use a comprehensive Studio customization framework for developing unique content forms, workflows, validation, workspaces, and more. It’s built using familiar patterns from modern web development, which decrease barrier-of-entry and increase efficiency.
Sanity Studio allows you to use your preferred tooling and workflows and express the data model they need while generating an intuitive and feature-rich real-time content authoring interface.
Sanity Studio can be embedded as part of your application code, making it easy to make changes to content without losing context of what you are working on. You can import { renderStudio } from 'sanity' in any modern web framework.
Your Studio fits within your composable architecture. Mount inside existing apps like Next.js, SvelteKit, or Nuxt.js. Integrate in your existing developer workflows.
Sanity Studio has improved typescript coverage, making it more transparent for developers to understand the readiness of APIs (internal, beta, public) for studio customization and extension. This also makes custom development of your content system easier within popular code editors.
Sanity plugins extend studio functionality to create unique workflows that are tuned for the external services used that fit their content lifecycle. Choose from a variety of plugins on the Sanity exchange.
You can also build their own plugins using our plugin toolkit. It’s the easiest way to distribute your Sanity plugins on NPM.
Sanity UI is a full library and toolkit for building accessible, React-based input components. Fully typed, highly composable, and readily themeable.
Sanity Studio v3 comes with Vite out of the box for easy bootstrapping, lightning-fast hot module reloading, and pain-free bundling. But if you prefer another bundler or none at all, that’s OK too!
Dim the lights to create your greatest composition. Sanity feels right at home with other apps in your development workflow. Dark mode is based on an upcoming Theme API that will give your team deeper control on Studio branding.