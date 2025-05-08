Workspaces

Sanity Studio enables you to create content using unique components for specific use cases, such as social media preview cards, or work with integrated tooling to orchestrate complex content workflows, such as creating localized content.

Each workspace can be defined for unique content use cases, such as by readiness, region, product area, and more. Your workspace definition can specify distinct tooling, themes, and plugins, and it can be readily shared with anyone in your organization.