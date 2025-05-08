Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
A developer-first Content Operating System to model, manage, automate, and ship structured content across every team, tool, and touchpoint.
Design content schemas and workflows that match how your teams actually operate. The Content Operating System runs all your content applications—not just your website.
Unify planning, editing, previewing, and publishing across all your content applications and teams in one place. See what’s live, what’s coming, and who’s working on what.
Integrate with any part of your stack. Structured content flows between systems like ERP, CRM, e-commerce, and AI—bidirectionally and in real time.
Use AI to automate tasks triggered by content changes—like enrichment, tagging, or syncing systems—without manual intervention.
Built for modern content operations
Sanity’s real-time content database lets you make atomic mutations, batch edits, and high-frequency updates—all while maintaining referential integrity. It’s the backend built for content at scale.
Shape editorial experiences around the way each team works. Customize content workflows, validation, previews, and permissions—without touching your structured data.
Define, version, and evolve your schema using code. Define and version schemas with code.
Structured content gives AI editors like Cursor the context they need. With schema-defined models and MCP, scaffolding, completions, and updates just work.
Serve live–updating content to your users and interactive previews to authors.
Query mutate and render Sanity content with your favorite framework
Build internal tools that connect to your content, schema, and roles. Whether embedded or standalone, the App SDK helps you support and extend content workflows with secure, real-time apps.
Run serverless functions tied to content mutations. Whether it's enriching content, invalidating caches, or syncing systems—your automation runs where the data lives.
Trigger schema-aware AI processes like content enrichment, metadata tagging, or workflow routing—directly from your code. No UI flows. No brittle ops.
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
Apps for content teams
Store, organize, and reuse images, videos, and documents as structured data, making them queryable, referenceable, and portable across surfaces and teams.
Canvas uses AI to turn freeform input into structured content that fits your schema—no handoffs, no copy-paste. It lets teams author naturally while still maintaining structured integrity across every touchpoint.
Schedule and launch updates with confidence. Content teams can stage campaigns, roll out seasonal changes, and fix content at scale—without developer support. Structured approvals, rollback control, and full release visibility keep everything coordinated and reliable.
I want to build tools and systems that, at no point, should I have to say 'no, I can't do that' it's more 'should we do that?' And if the answer is yes, then we have the stack and the ability to go and do it
