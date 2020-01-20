Upgrade your legacy technology stack with Sanity, the world’s fastest, most flexible headless CMS that’s built to deliver content to any device.
For the past year I've been obsessed with digging through and testing out different #headlessCMS for the #JAMStack comparing feature sets for editors, DX, extendibility, etc. Honestly by far I think @sanity_io stands WAY out and I can't believe how mature the product is!
Sanity is a lightweight and flexible CMS with a low barrier to entry for developers to get started working with. With structured content, you are not locked into particular themes, modules, or plugins of varying quality. Sanity is a highly extensible and interoperable core product that makes leveraging high-quality tooling straightforward. Let developers bring their own tools, libraries, and frameworks to get the job done.
Sanity Studio — the open-source headless content management interface — is a customizable React app that developers can launch in minutes. Tailor the editing experience to fit your marketing and content creation needs. That means giving marketing teams only the features they need, rather than a cluttered interface that overwhelms users. Don’t let a clunky CMS interface get in the way of your marketing strategy.
WordPress’ plugin culture makes it’s easy to push your website or application past the WordPress ‘point of no return’—the point where the very plugins and themes you relied on at launch begin to clash with WordPress updates, cause security concerns, and stifle your growth.
With Sanity, your developers are in total control of your ultra-portable structured content. There are fewer moving parts, allowing for far more freedom to integrate Sanity with any third-party tool or channel. It’s web content management as it always should have been.
Don't take our word for it. Try Sanity.io yourself with one of these popular website frameworks.
Don’t limit where your content can be published. With WordPress’ templates, you’re restricted to viewing your content and your presentation layer as inseparable.
With Sanity, nothing could be further from the truth. Sanity stores structured content in a Portable Text format that can be tailored to match business requirements. That means you can store content so that it can be reused beyond traditional websites for apps, voice devices, digital signage and more.
Like many legacy CMS, WordPress has APIs, too. But should you be using a CMS that tacks on headless capabilities after the fact? With an API-first CMS, developers have the freedom to use the frameworks and querying languages they prefer on a project-by-project basis. Sanity offers REST APIs, GraphQL, and it’s own query language (GROQ) out of the box. These API options don't limit the way content is stored and delivered. Ditch the page-based content publishing of legacy solutions for channel-agnostic content delivery via APIs.
Failure to consider how your CMS is affected by consumer privacy regulations laws can be risky. Instead, use Sanity to safely store customer data in the cloud. Sanity was built with GDPR in mind and helps ensure companies remain compliant. The platform doesn’t share data with third parties and has custom edit history retention support to further support transparency.
