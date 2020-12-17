The Toast component gives feedback to users when an action has taken place.

Toasts can be closed with a close button, or auto-dismiss after a certain timeout (defaults to 5 seconds).

JSX Hook Open in Arcade

ToastProvider

In order to use toasts, you need to wrap your application in the ToastProvider :

import { ToastProvider } from '@sanity/ui' export function App ( ) { return < ToastProvider > [...] </ ToastProvider > }

useToast

When a component is wrapped in the ToastProvider, the hook to push toasts to the stack of toasts is available: