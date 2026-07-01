Sanity UI
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Build accessible React apps faster with Sanity UI

Sanity UI is an ergonomic toolkit to design with code.

Why Sanity UI?

Accessible

Designed with accessibility as a (beautiful) constraint.

Highly composable

Great DX with carefully designed APIs and UI principles.

Themeable with JS

A flexible system for theming with design tokens.

Layout primitives

Apply common layout patterns using simple utility components.

TypeScript support

Leverage the safety and utility provided by strictly typed props.

Enables pixel-perfection

Provides a breakproof system for implementing visual design.

Made withby folks at