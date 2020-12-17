Getting started with Sanity UI
Install Sanity UI – an ergonomic React library for quickly building and prototyping accessible web apps:
npm install @sanity/ui
# Install peer dependencies
npm install react react-dom styled-components
Note:
@sanity/ui only comes with one theme right now –
studioTheme – which is built for use in Sanity products.
import {
Card,
Heading,
studioTheme,
ThemeProvider
} from '@sanity/ui'
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('root')
)
function App () {
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={studioTheme}>
<Card padding={4}>
<Heading>Welcome to Sanity UI</Heading>
</Card>
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
Try out the various components in the JSX playground or learn how to implement new components and tools in Sanity Studio.
