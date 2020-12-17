Tabs is a classic UI navigation pattern for dividing related content and interactions.
The usage of
aria attributes is important in order for people using screen readers to get a good experience. When using TypeScript, Sanity UI enforces the usage of the correct
aria attributes.
aria-controls: string
id: string
icon?: React.ComponentType | React.ReactNode
focused?: boolean
label?: React.ReactNode
selected?: boolean
as?: React.ElementType | keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements
children?: React.ReactElement[]
space?: number | number[]
aria-labelledby: string
as?: React.ElementType | keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements
id: string
Updated May 26, 2021 @ 03:58