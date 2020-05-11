The
Button component.
as?: React.ElementType | keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements
fontSize?: number | number[]
mode?: 'default' | 'ghost' | 'bleed'
icon?: React.ComponentType | React.ReactNode
iconRight?: React.ComponentType | React.ReactNode
justify?: 'flex-start' | 'flex-end' | 'center' | 'space-between' | 'space-around' | 'space-evenly'
padding?: number | number[]
paddingX?: number | number[]
paddingY?: number | number[]
paddingTop?: number | number[]
paddingRight?: number | number[]
paddingBottom?: number | number[]
paddingLeft?: number | number[]
radius?: (number | 'full') | (number | 'full')[]
selected?: boolean
gap?: number | number[]
space?: number | number[]
deprecated
Use gap instead. Will be removed in v4.
text?: React.ReactNode
tone?: 'default' | 'primary' | 'positive' | 'caution' | 'critical'
type?: 'button' | 'reset' | 'submit'
width?: 'fill'
All buttons need an “accessible name”, which is the name that screenreaders, voice control software and other assissistive technologies use to refer to this specific button (and distinguish it from others).
If there's
text in your button, that usually becomes the accessible name. When you use
<Button> with just an icon and no
text, always add your accessible name manually. One method to do that is to use the
aria-label attribute.
For example, this would be a button that is visually just a “plus” icon, but has an accessible name of “Add content”:
<Button
fontSize={[2, 2, 3]}
icon={AddIcon}
mode="ghost"
padding={[3, 3, 4]}
aria-label="Add content"
/>
How accessible names are calculated exactly: Accessible Name and Description Computation 1.1.