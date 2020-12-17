Avatars are used to represent people and other agents (e.g. bots).

Avatar sizes

The Avatar component’s size property can be set to either 0 , 1 or 2 .

Avatar colors

The Avatar component’s color property can be set to either blue , purple , magenta , red , orange , yellow , green , cyan or gray (default).

Avatar images

The Avatar component takes a src property to render the avatar image.

Properties