Avatar
Avatars are used to represent people and other agents (e.g. bots).
The
Avatar component’s
size property can be set to either
0,
1 or
2.
The
Avatar component’s color property can be set to either
blue,
purple,
magenta,
red,
orange,
yellow,
green,
cyan or
gray (default).
The
Avatar component takes a
src property to render the avatar image.
animateArrowFrom?: 'top' | 'bottom' | 'inside'
arrowPosition?: 'top' | 'bottom' | 'inside'
as?: React.ElementType | keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements
color?: 'gray' | 'blue' | 'purple' | 'magenta' | 'red' | 'orange' | 'yellow' | 'green' | 'cyan'
initials?: string
onImageLoadError?: (event: Error) => void
size?: 0 | 1 | 2 | Array<0 | 1 | 2>
src?: string
status?: 'online' | 'editing' | 'inactive'
title?: string
Updated May 26, 2021 @ 03:45
