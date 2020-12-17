import { useGlobalKeyDown } from '@sanity/ui' import isHotkey from 'is-hotkey' import React , { useCallback } from 'react' const isSaveHotkey = isHotkey ( 'mod+s' ) function App ( ) { const handleGlobalKeyDown = useCallback ( ( event : KeyboardEvent ) => { if ( isSaveHotkey ( event ) ) { event . preventDefault ( ) } } , [ ] ) useGlobalKeyDown ( handleGlobalKeyDown ) return < > ... </ > }