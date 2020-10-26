Single line text input.
border?: boolean
clearButton?: boolean
customValidity?: string
fontSize?: number | number[]
icon?: React.ComponentType | React.ReactNode
iconRight?: React.ComponentType | React.ReactNode
padding?: number | number[]
paddingX?: number | number[]
paddingY?: number | number[]
paddingTop?: number | number[]
paddingRight?: number | number[]
paddingBottom?: number | number[]
paddingLeft?: number | number[]
prefix?: React.ReactNode
radius?: number | number[]
gap?: number | number[]
space?: number | number[]
deprecated
Use gap instead. Will be removed in v4.
suffix?: React.ReactNode
weight?: 'regular' | 'medium' | 'semibold' | 'bold'
When using
TextInput, assistive technologies like screenreaders and voice input will expect that they have an accessible name. For input fields, this is sometimes also referred to as a label.
The preferred way to add an accessible name is to add a visible label, so that all users can benefit from it. To add a visible label, add an
id to
TextInput, and then a
<label> element with a
for attribute that corresponds with the input's
id:
<Card padding={4}>
<label htmlFor="street-address">Street Address</label>
<TextInput
value={value}
id="street-address"
/>
</Card>
Alternatively, a hidden label can be added directly onto the input with
aria-label:
<Card padding={4}>
<TextInput
value={value}
aria-label="Street Address"
/>
</Card>
For more information, see: