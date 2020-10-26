The
Popover component is used to display some content on top of another.
animate?: boolean
Whether the
Popover should animate in and out.
arrow?: boolean
floatingBoundary?: HTMLElement | null
referenceBoundary?: HTMLElement | null
boundaryElement?: HTMLElement | null
deprecated
Use floatingBoundary and/or referenceBoundary instead.
children?: React.ReactElement
constrainSize?: boolean
content?: React.ReactNode
disabled?: boolean
open?: boolean
padding?: number | number[]
placement?: 'top' | 'top-start' | 'top-end' | 'right' | 'right-start' | 'right-end' | 'left' | 'left-start' | 'left-end' | 'bottom' | 'bottom-start' | 'bottom-end'
portal?: boolean
Whether or not to render the popover in a portal element.
preventOverflow?: boolean
radius?: number | number[]
referenceElement?: HTMLElement | null
scheme?: 'dark' | 'light'