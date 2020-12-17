Popover
The
Popover component is used to display some content on top of another.
boundaryElement?: HTMLElement | null
children?: React.ReactElement
content?: React.ReactNode
disabled?: boolean
open?: boolean
padding?: number | number[]
placement?: 'top' | 'top-start' | 'top-end' | 'right' | 'right-start' | 'right-end' | 'left' | 'left-start' | 'left-end' | 'bottom' | 'bottom-start' | 'bottom-end'
portal?: boolean
Whether or not to render the popover in a portal element.
radius?: number | number[]
referenceElement?: HTMLElement | null
scheme?: 'dark' | 'light'
